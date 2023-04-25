Japanese manufacturing leader Musashi Seimitsu and Israeli AI innovation powerhouse SIXAI partner for global launch of Industry 4.0 solutions

Musashi Seimitsu and SIXAI partner to combine Japanese industrial experience and Israeli innovation. 634AI deploys its MAESTRO platform globally with one of the largest autonomous robot orders and Musashi AI launches global rollout of visual inspection robot for automakers.

NEVE ILAN, Israel and TOYOHASHI, Japan, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 634AI, the Israeli developer of an integrated solution combining an autonomous mobile robot (MAESTRO Autonomous Mobile Robot) and related AI control systems (MAESTRO Floor manager, MAESTRO Guard, MAESTRO Intelligence), and Musashi AI, a Japan-based software designer of visual inspection robots for industry, will work together to deploy their proven solutions to customers globally.

634AI and Musashi AI are joint ventures between Musashi Seimitsu Industry, a global tier-1 auto part manufacturer, and SIXAI, an Israeli innovation specialist in integrating deep tech and AI into traditional mobility, logistics and manufacturing industries through creating JVs with established industry leaders.

At an event in Toyohashi, Japan, the companies showcased the latest "go live" versions of their solutions, both of which, after extensive real-world testing, have benefitted from refinement and evolution, resulting in easily deployable and reliable solutions.

Now ready for global roll-out, the two companies will leverage their sales teams and global locations as they work to deliver solutions to additional customers.

Unlike earlier industrial robots, both 634AI and Musashi AI's solutions are designed to work alongside human workers to fill skills shortages, streamline workflows, and improve safety. In contrast to many other robotics companies, both firms have designed their solutions to be uncomplicated to retrofit into existing 'brownfield' facilities, as opposed to requiring newbuild sites. This retrofitting capability enables more industrial users to integrate the solutions into their operations, benefitting from Industry 4.0 faster, as well as increasing the addressable market for 634AI and Musashi AI.

The event saw customers, partners and investors presented with the latest 634AI and Musashi AI's solutions, which have already secured significant customer interest in Japan, Israel, and North America. Notably, 634AI announced an order from Musashi Seimitsu for 200 MAESTRO-powered AMRs and related AI enabled systems back in August 2022.

MAESTRO is 634AI's vendor-agnostic AI-powered platform. Its central control system streamlines indoor operations, enabling the safe and efficient navigation of autonomous mobile robots in real world industrial and logistics settings. It tracks human and robot workers and other assets in real time, generating actionable insights and compliance reports. The platform utilizes off-the-shelf, ceiling-mounted cameras for continuous floor awareness with its proprietary computer vision and deep learning algorithms detecting and classifying objects, before tracking and locating them with incredible accuracy as well as understanding the full context of activities on the floor.

Anat Kaphan, CEO of 634AI, said: "MAESTRO represents the next generation of indoor industrial mobility, and 634AI is dedicated to helping as many customer organisations as possible. In our renewed collaboration with Musashi AI, we look forward to working with businesses to best fit MAESTRO into their workflows, enabling them to benefit from improved productivity and safety. Thanks to the continued work of our engineers, the MAESTRO system continues to evolve and events like this are a good opportunity to recognize and take stock of progress."

Musashi AI's Visual Quality Control Inspector has already successfully proven itself in Musashi Seimitsu manufacturing plants. Combining artificial intelligence and cutting-edge optics, the visual inspector machine can identify defects in manufacturing lines at a rate and accuracy surpassing human workers. Musashi AI has already received orders for 56 units from 19 other companies, including Toyota Motor Corporation.*

Murata Sota, CEO of Musashi AI, said: "Both visual inspection and forklift driving are two vital jobs in any industrial setting – but it can be repetitive and difficult work. By automating these areas, we can improve employees' workdays and increase overall business efficiency. Both 634AI and Musashi AI are dedicated to bringing advanced technologies to the industry – and this event showcases our desire to accelerate Industry 4.0 globally."

Both solutions represent major advancements in industrial robotics, allowing AI-powered technologies to work seamlessly alongside human workers, improving safety and workflows.

*https://www.musashi.co.jp/en/newsrelease/additional_ai_visual_inspection_machine_introduced_to_toyota_motor_the_inspections_improvement_is_co.html

About Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd:

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier 1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. It has 35 manufacturing sites in 14 countries spreading across Europe, North and South America, China, and Southeast Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, developing and manufacturing powertrain products such as differential assemblies, planetary gear assemblies, transmission gears and assemblies, and reduction gears for xEVs, which are supplied to global major OEMs and Tier 1s. Linkage and suspension products are also strategic products of Musashi. Musashi implements AI on manufacturing sites under the philosophy of "more human-friendly work" and is also working on manufacturing innovation.Musashi is listed on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 7220).

Website: http://www.musashi.co.jp/en

About SIXAI:

SIXAI, which was established by the entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is engaged in making Israeli and international technologies accessible to the world of traditional industry, with a focus on AI technologies. The company identifies problems in the world of industry and provides them with technological solutions through development, integration and acquisition of companies in the local and international market, mainly in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, green energy, cyber and fintech. The company has a strategic partnership with the Japanese corporation Musashi Seimitsu. In addition, the company has signed an exclusive agreement with the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) - to establish a joint corporation whose goal is to locate military technologies and convert them to civilian uses, as independent start-up companies. The company's offices are located in the technology incubator established by Ran Poliakine in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Website: https://www.sixai.tech

About Musashi AI:

In order to accelerate AI technology and implementing it at manufacturing sites, as well as global expansion, Musashi AI was established in July 2019 as a joint venture between Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. and SIXAI Ltd., which is represented by Ran Poliakine, an Israeli technology pioneer and founder of Poliakine Innovation. Musashi AI will work together with leaders who share the same ideas for innovation to build a new ecosystem for Industry 4.0.

Musashi AI Web Site: https://musashi-ai.com

About 634AI:

634AI was founded to enable the greater resilience and business continuity of organizations in an ever-changing world. Our mission is to simplify industrial mobility and allow safer, smarter operations – for everyone, everywhere. The company developed MAESTRO, an integrated AI-powered platform that streamlines management of anything mobile on an industrial floor.

MAESTRO gives superpowers to the most ordinary industrial space. Its semantic analytics, generated from a panoptic view of the floor, enables customers a fully coordinated operation of anything mobile – be it track and trace movements of goods and equipment, real time safety alerts for man driven vehicles, or navigating fleets of generic autonomous mobile robotic platforms, all through a unified and flexible modular system, with greater safety, at an affordable price.

634AI is on a mission to make a safer and smarter industrial mobility – from the industrial floor to the airport terminal, the warehouse floor or the hospital floor, and beyond.

Website: http://www.634.ai

