Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW 2023: Japanese tradition, music, cuisine, pop culture and sports with around 650,000 visitors / Grand finale with the traditional Japanese fireworks display

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW was a great success: about 650,000 visitors from Germany and abroad flocked to the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia last weekend to experience Japanese culture up close. Unique cultural highlights took place all day between the Reuterkaserne and the Landtagswiese, with a variety of Japanese dance performances, traditional martial arts, numerous cultural offerings and musical acts that enthralled many visitors. Thanks to the expanded culinary offerings, there was a wide selection of Japanese food and even food trucks celebrated their premiere at the Japan-Tag. With a campaign for a clean Japan-Tag, visitors were sensitized to the issue of waste avoidance and disposal. Notice stickers on the tents and banners drew attention to the issue. Furthermore, many volunteers distributed free garbage bags to guests on the event grounds.

J-pop artist NAKAMURA Kaho celebrated a grand finale on the main stage at Burgplatz with her electrifying performance. The magnificent Japanese fireworks illuminated the Düsseldorf night sky, ending the 20th Japan-Tag with, among other things, a popular gold rain.

The highlights of the 20th Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW

Promptly at 12:00 p.m., Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller, together with State Secretary Paul Frederik Höller, the chairman of the Japan Club Düsseldorf e. V., Takuya Yoshino and the Japanese Consul General Setsuko Kawahara, officially opened the 20th Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW by tapping the sake barrel. "The Japan-Tag is a highlight in our city's event calendar and an important contribution to Düsseldorf's cultural diversity. It is a special concern for us to provide all visitors with an unforgettable experience. That is why I am all the more pleased that we are celebrating an anniversary this year and can celebrate Japanese culture for the 20th time at the Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW," says Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller.

The first visitors arrived at the event site as early as 11:00 a.m., immersing themselves in the world of Japanese traditions and being enchanted by the unique atmosphere and cuisine. In addition to the traditional drumming of the Taiko-AG of the Japanese International School and the impressive male and Sakura choir of the Japanischer Club, guests could also enjoy Japanese culinary delights and drinks at more than 70 stands. Japanese pop culture also showed its colorful and creative side during the cosplay and manga competitions at Reuterkaserne and on the pop culture stage at Johannes-Rau-Platz. Visitors could dive into Japanese martial arts through the varied program on the sports stage and the samurai army camp, as well as Kyudo - the traditional Japanese archery - on the lawn in front of the state parliament. Fortuna Düsseldorf footballer Ao Tanaka also gave autograph sessions at the Fortuna stand as part of the "Fortuna meets Japan-Tag" campaign.

In the evening, it became particularly spectacular: J-pop artist NAKAMURA Kaho captivated the audience with her musical performance on the main stage. The highlight of this year's Japan-Tag was the unforgettable Japanese fireworks display at 11:00 p.m.: with the title "The Japanese seasons in the Düsseldorf night sky," fireworks master Hideki Kubota thrilled the audience with an impressive 25-minute sequence. The fireworks were broadcast live in a WDR livestream from 10:25 p.m. to 11:25 p.m.

Japan Business Day

Besides the Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW, the Japanese Business Day will also take place on Monday, May 22. Industry representatives from Japan and Germany will present future perspectives and applications on the topic of "Sustainability in Trade, Services, and Industry: Drivers for the Economy" at Hotel KÖ59. The event is aimed at trade visitors.

This year, the organizers of the Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW have commissioned D.LIVE to carry out the cultural and encounter festival. The organizers are the state capital of Düsseldorf, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, together with NRW.Global Business GmbH and the Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW e.V. (Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Düsseldorf e.V., Japanese Club Düsseldorf e.V.). All further information about the 20th anniversary of the Japan-Tag Düsseldorf/NRW can be found on the official website at www.japantag-duesseldorf-nrw.de.

