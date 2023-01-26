Japan House London Announces 2023 Exhibitions and Highlights Under the Leadership of New Director General Sam Thorne

Series of free exhibitions announced for February 2023 – March 2024, together with a wide-ranging and enriching cultural events programme

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan House London announces its 2023-2024 exhibition programme, offering fresh perspectives on Japan's diverse cultures. From intricate silk-braiding and graphic arts, to the rich culture of Japan's indigenous Ainu people, Japan House London's exhibition seasons will engage and surprise visitors from all walks of life in 2023-2024. These free exhibitions, complemented by a rich and varied events programme, expand upon the successes of the past four years to strengthen Japan House London's reputation as a dynamic arts organisation and consolidate its position within the cultural fabric of the capital. 2023 is the first full year that Japan House London is under the leadership of Director General Sam Thorne, who joined the organization in October 2022.



Spring Exhibition

KUMIHIMO: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo

23 February – 11 June 2023

Director General and CEO Sam Thorne talks to a Visitor Experience Assistant at Japan House London (c) Japan House London (PRNewsfoto/Japan House London)

Discover the past, present and possible futures of kumihimo, an intricate, decorative braided cord from Japan, in the first major UK exhibition exploring this ancient yet contemporary Japanese art. Translating as 'joining threads together,' kumihimo is characterized by vivid colours and delicate patterns, braided by expert craftspeople using up to 140 individual hand-dyed threads. With floor-to-ceiling installations, detailed displays of tools and processes, and more than 50 examples of kumihimo braids, this ancient art is brought to life at Japan House London. The exhibition is produced by Domyo, a Tokyo-based company that has been making braided silk cords by hand since 1652.



Summer Exhibition

WAVE

June 2023 – October 2023

WAVE presents the work of more than 50 contemporary Japanese graphic artists, showcasing their pieces in books, magazines, comics, animation and more. Inspired by the annual WAVE exhibition held at Arts Chiyoda Tokyo, a contemporary art centre with a reputation for open-mindedness and criticality, the exhibition offers London audiences an insight into an expressive art scene little known outside Japan. WAVE is curated by renowned artists Kintaro Takahashi and Hiro Sugiyama. It introduces works by artists and designers ranging from pop legend Tanaami Keichi (b.1936) and veteran illustrator Teruhiko Yumura (b.1942) to new faces such as Mayu Yukushita (b.1995). Visitors to WAVE will discover a world of graphic arts that extends well beyond the familiar anime and manga styles.



Autumn Exhibition

Ainu

November 2023 – March 2024

Ainu are an indigenous people of the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to learn about this distinct culture and contemporary Ainu expression, particularly in the community of Nibutani in the Saru River valley.



An Ambitious and Accessible Events Programme for 2023

In 2023, Japan House London will continue to deliver an ambitious and accessible programme of events designed to surprise, inform and entertain audiences of all backgrounds. These range from film screenings and live music performances to panel discussions and object-handling sessions for visually impaired guests. Throughout the year, Japan House London will give audiences the opportunity to attend events and workshops led by internationally celebrated Japanese artists, designers and craftspeople, such as a demonstration in February by Murose Kazumi, a Japanese lacquer expert and UNESCO-certified Preserver of Important Intangible Cultural Property.

Experiences at The Shop at Japan House London

In 2022, The Shop at Japan House London gave guests the opportunity to learn about designers, producers and regions of Japan, not only through thoughtfully curated product collections but also with in-person experiences such as tastings, scent workshops and lessons in sustainable wrapping with furoshiki. This year, The Shop will deliver more high-quality experiences, including a Japanese sweet-making workshop in collaboration with renowned confectionery brand Toraya in February 2023.

Successes

Since opening in June 2018, Japan House London has welcomed over 1.3 million visitors and held over 650 events. During the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, online events and virtual exhibitions ensured that Japan House London could continue to achieve its mission of immersing visitors in Japanese cultures, and in so doing, make its programme available to far wider and more diverse audiences internationally. Both online and offline activity at Japan House London has caught the attention of media outlets globally and during the past year alone, exhibitions and events have been featured in media outlets including The Financial Times, Times Radio, Time Out, and The Independent.

Sam Thorne Appointed as New Director General & CEO of Japan House London

2023 will be the first full calendar year for Japan House London under the leadership of Director General & CEO Sam Thorne, who took up the position in 2022. Prior to joining Japan House London, for six years Sam led the team at Nottingham Contemporary, one of Europe's leading centres of contemporary art. He has also worked as Artistic Director of Tate St Ives and Associate Editor of frieze magazine, as well as co-founding Open School East, a free-to-attend art school.



On his hopes for the year ahead, Sam said the following:

"It's true that Japan House London is still a very young organization. We opened less than two years before the pandemic, so for more than half of our life we've been working with high levels of disruption. To me, it feels like I'm starting at an opportune moment, a moment where we can build on these strong foundations to imagine what comes next.

I'm excited to be exploring new models of collaboration, education and international exchange. For me, we are perfectly placed to convene conversations between artists, designers, architects, producers and scholars – conversations between Japan and the rest of the world. We are, after all, a kind of house, a welcoming place for bringing together people and ideas."

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990467/Japan_House__CEO_Sam_Thorne.jpg

SOURCE Japan House London