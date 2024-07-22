Japan Airlines Will Modernize Fleet with up to 20 More Boeing 787 Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Japan Airlines (JAL) today announced an agreement for up to 20 more 787 Dreamliners, as the 787's market-leading efficiency and range are valued on international routes to North America, Asia and India. The deal includes 10 787-9s with options for 10 more, adding to JAL's current fleet of more than 50 of the popular widebody jet.

Japan's flag carrier commits to 10 fuel-efficient 787-9 jets and adds 787s on long-haul routes to meet rising international travel demand.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of 787 Dreamliners to our fleet. This order underscores our commitment to accelerating the introduction of the modern and more fuel-efficient aircraft to deliver unparalleled service to our customers and further reduce CO₂ emissions. We greatly appreciate the strong relationship and support from Boeing, which has been instrumental in our efforts to modernize our fleet and expand our international routes," said Yukio Nakagawa, JAL Executive Officer of Procurement.

Once this order is finalized and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, the carrier will have 10 787s and 21 737 MAX jets on order.

In recent years, JAL has leveraged the versatility of the 787 to open new point-to-point markets from Tokyo to San Diego, Boston and Bangalore. With a range of up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), the 787-9 possesses the longest-range capability within the 787 Dreamliner family, enabling JAL to open new routes and adding flexibility to its existing network.

"Japan Airlines continues to be a global ambassador for the 787 Dreamliner and this latest agreement is a testament to the versatility and efficiency of the 787-9 for the airline's key long-haul routes," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We value our long-standing partnership with Japan Airlines and are pleased that they have re-selected the 787 Dreamliner as they continue to modernize their world-class fleet."

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has opened more than 400 new nonstop routes around the world and received more than 1,900 orders from 87 customers – more than half from repeat customers, like Japan Airlines which operates both the 787-8 and 787-9.

