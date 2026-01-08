January 2026 FinTech Portfolio Launches With New Insights on Conversational AI, Open Payments and More

New editions of FinTech Magazine highlight global leaders, technology trends and 2026 forecasts across payments, open banking and digital assets

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the January 2026 issue of FinTech Magazine , part of its wider FinTech portfolio , which includes InsurTech Digital. The latest issue features fresh analysis, executive interviews, and coverage of developments across payments, open banking, financial inclusion, and digital assets.

FinTech Magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insight, and the portfolio's signature Top 10 rankings, highlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global financial technology.

Fin-Tech Blog

FinTech Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

OpenAI Applications CEO, Fidji Simo, on how it is embedding payments into conversational AI platforms with Stripe and PayPal (p. 62)

Company Feature:

Steven Sonnenstein on DigitalBridge's Tower-Led Vision (p. 48)

Top 10:

Editorial Highlights:

Thredd CEO, Jim McCarthy, on Credit, Compliance and Agentic AI (p. 20)

Adyen and SAP Launch Open Payment Framework for Retail (p. 75)

and Launch Open Payment Framework for Retail Ripple Secures US$500m Funding at US$40bn Valuation (p. 99)

Read the issue here .

Leadership Quotes

"Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love," says Alex Chriss, CEO and President at PayPal

"We own and operate 11 tower companies globally, which gives us a clear view of the market – we see what's coming, how it's evolving abd the dynamics across valuation, operations and financing. It means we can anticipate rather than react," says Steven Sonnenstein, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge

"Financial Institutions around the world are increasingly recognising the value of blockchain and stablecoins in modernising how money moves," says Monica Long, President at Ripple

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across financial technology and insurance technology. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the FinTech Portfolio

The FinTech portfolio includes FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. The portfolio payments, digital banking, digital assets, fraud and ID, insurance, regtech, and customer experience. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and related fields. Through digital magazines, global websites, industry newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to support strategic business engagement.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857482/BizClik_Media.jpg