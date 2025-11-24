Janie and Jack & HATCH to Open First UK Dual Concept Store on King's Road in London

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step toward global brand expansion and multi-brand innovation, Janie and Jack, the iconic children's fashion house, and HATCH, the premium maternity fashion and beauty brand for all stages of motherhood, will make their UK debut with a new dual-concept retail store in London's Chelsea neighbourhood.

Located in the historic Gaumont Building on King's Road, part of a £40 million investment by Cadogan to revitalize the area while preserving its heritage and cultural character, the opening represents the brands' shared commitment to reimagining modern family retail.

"Our London opening represents more than a retail expansion — it's a symbol of our evolving vision," said Mo Beig, President and Chief Financial Officer of Matri Group, parent company to both brands. "We're building a connected community that supports families from maternity through childhood where design, craftsmanship, and style come together across every stage of life."

The new Janie and Jack & HATCH store unites two beloved brands with distinct aesthetics and offerings, creating a curated, elevated shopping experience for modern families. From premium maternity essentials and refined children's apparel to thoughtful gifting and seasonal collections, the space is designed to seamlessly meet key moments in a family's life.

"This next phase is about deepening our connection with modern families while bringing a new expression of our signature style to London — timeless design, beautiful craftsmanship, and a sense of occasion in every detail," said Parnell Eagle, President of Janie and Jack. "We're excited to bring our vision of contemporary family style to London's most iconic shopping destination."

"HATCH has always represented thoughtful design and a modern approach to motherhood," added Danielle LaFleur, President of HATCH. "We're thrilled to share our perspective with London — celebrating women with intention, confidence, and style."

The Chelsea opening will serve as both brands' flagship UK presence and a cornerstone for future international expansion under the Matri Group.

This structural evolution reflects Matri's commitment to brand individuality, operational excellence, and long-term global growth. With this launch, Matri continues to build a multi-brand platform that supports distinctive creative identities while sharing resources that enable agility, scalability, and best-in-class execution. Matri Group operates with the strategic backing of Go Global Retail. Jeff Streader, Founding Partner and CEO, said: "The opening of Janie and Jack & HATCH on King's Road is a milestone that reflects that vision, blending creativity, discipline, and global ambition."

About Janie and Jack: Janie and Jack is a design house for kids — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. The brand is known for family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Its curated marketplace extends this perspective into home décor, toys, and baby gear, offering a beautifully edited one stop destination. Visit Janie and Jack stores and www.janieandjack.com for marketplace offerings and kids' clothing.

About HATCH: Founded in 2011 by Ariane Goldman, HATCH is a leading maternity brand offering fashion, skincare, and beauty, featuring thoughtful styles for before, during, and beyond pregnancy. Known for its strong community programming and product quality, HATCH helps women navigate every stage of motherhood. For more details visit www.hatchcollection.com or follow along @hatchgal.

About Matri Group: Matri Group is the parent company of Janie and Jack and HATCH. Matri Group provides strategic and operational support across brands. The platform is designed to foster independent brand leadership while driving operational excellence and global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830124/UK_JJ_x_Hatch_Exterior_Gaumont.jpg