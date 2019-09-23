Jandy® Pumps Up the Power with Three New Pumps

Jandy introduces new models to the VS FloPro™ and VS PlusHP platforms

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zodiac - A Fluidra Company, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, is introducing three optimized pumps to their Jandy variable-speed line-up. The VS FloPro 1.85 HP , VS FloPro 2.7 HP and VS PlusHP 2.7 HP pumps have been upgraded with an advanced motor design that is engineered to enhance power and efficiency. The all new VS FloPro 2.7 HP pump delivers a 20% improvement in hydraulic performance over its predecessor, and all three pumps offer greater flexibility with pool pad setup by providing a variety of installation possibilities.

Always at the forefront of technological development, the new Jandy variable-speed motor platform is the building block for all three pumps — providing game changing features including 115V/230V auto-sensing dual voltage power options and two independent auxiliary relays to control additional pool equipment without the need for separate timeclocks.

The dual voltage capability makes the new pumps ideal for aftermarket replacement of high energy consuming single-speed pumps and puts an end to potentially expensive main power rewiring. Instead, the pumps automatically recognize and adjust to the power source — decreasing installation time and reducing unnecessary complexity.

The pumps feature two independent auxiliary relays, which enable the pump to control additional pool equipment, such as a salt chlorinator and/or booster pump, without the need for separate time clocks. When paired with Jandy's iQPUMP01, homeowners can enjoy a simple, low cost automation system controlled through the industry-leading iAquaLink™ App. Additionally, on-board dry contacts permit relays from external devices to control the pump's run time and speed without the need for a traditional variable-speed pump controller.

Measuring in at just 24.5" in length, the VS FloPro 2.7 HP is Jandy's smallest high-performance pump, which combined with its improved hydraulic performance, makes it an ideal aftermarket pump upgrade. The included adjustable base ensures quick and easy replacement of high energy consuming single-speed pumps, up to 2.5 HP in size, on compact pool pads and provides high water flow and head pressure for larger pool and spa designs with multiple features. Similarly, the VS FloPro 1.85 HP has the same features as the 2.7 HP version and is ideal for replacing single-speed pumps up to 1.5 HP in size.

The all-new VS PlusHP 2.7 HP is a high head, mid-sized wet-end pump featuring a 40% larger basket than comparable pumps on the market. With its oversized basket, the VS PlusHP 2.7 HP offers more consistent performance and better efficiency under real-world conditions—now with a smarter, feature-rich motor.

The new VS FloPro 1.85 HP, VS FloPro 2.7 HP and VS PlusHP 2.7 HP are each equipped with a zero clearance TEFC motor that pulls cooler air in from the side, instead of the back, allowing for compact installation against walls or other tight equipment setups.

As part of Zodiac's Trade Series Exclusive Policy prohibiting the sale of all Jandy equipment online, all three new pumps are for sale by pool professionals and are not available for resale on the Internet. Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Zodiac representative for information on the VS FloPro 1.85 HP, VS FloPro 2.7 HP and VS PlusHP 2.7 HP pumps or visit jandy.com/products/pool-pumps.

