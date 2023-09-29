Jandy Adds More Horsepower to its Pump Lineup

Jandy® expands its residential pool pump offering to provide the perfect pump for every pool

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, has increased its residential pool pump offering under the Jandy® brand to include more efficient and powerful pumps capable of operating a greater variety of pools.

Now offering pumps with a horsepower as high as 3.8 THP, Jandy offers a wide-range of variable-speed pumps to suit any system. The newest pumps in both the FloPro™ and ePump™ series are designed with advanced technologies that cater to pool owners seeking more power and efficiency in running their pools, as well as pool professionals looking for easy installation and simple programming.

The FloPro series, Jandy's most compact and flexible line of variable-speed pumps, adds to its already impressive range with 1.3 HP, 1.65 HP and 1.85 HP dual voltage pumps. Also new to the FloPro line is the high-performance 3.8 HP variable-speed pump, which boasts two auxiliary relays and a notable 12% increase in hydraulic performance over other pumps in its class, enabling it to effortlessly power large pools and spas with multiple water features. The ultimate aftermarket pump, the FloPro series pumps all come with an adjustable base allowing for precise alignment with critical plumbing dimensions for easy drop-in replacements.

Additionally, the Jandy ePump beefs up its selection with a 3.8 HP variable-speed pump as well. The ideal pump for high-end, feature-rich pool builds, it delivers a 24% enhancement in hydraulic performance compared to the existing Jandy 2.7 HP ePump and comes with the largest capacity filter basket in the industry for reduced maintenance.

The new Jandy pumps are all available with the innovative SpeedSet™ Controller that launched earlier this year—enabling fast, intuitive programming and full-featured control that makes installation and servicing quicker and easier for pool professionals.

"By expanding our pump lineup with these new additions we're able to offer our customers greater flexibility and value while providing top-tier performance, ensuring pool professionals have options to equip pool owners with the best fit for their specific needs," said Steve Jones, senior product manager pumps.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, Zodiac®, CMP®, Taylor Water Technologies and S.R.Smith. To learn more about Fluidra, visit FluidraUSA.com or call 800-822-7933.

