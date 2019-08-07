JAMS, Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) to Host Interactive Think Tank in Celebration of Singapore Convention

The Singapore Convention on Mediation will be signed by more than 30 UN member countries, allowing the enforcement of mediated settlements across borders

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, and the Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) are pleased to announce that they will be hosting an interactive think tank discussion in Singapore on August 8, 2019, titled "Singapore Convention on Mediation: Life After 7 August 2019." The discussion will celebrate the August 7 signing of the United Nations trade dispute resolution treaty, known as the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

Over 50 countries will have the opportunity to sign the Singapore Convention, with 30—including the United States and China—already expected to do so. The treaty will allow member countries to enforce mediated settlements across borders.

"The treaty will serve as a promise for the future of international mediation, much like the 1958 New York Convention did for international arbitration," said Chris Poole, JAMS president and CEO. "This is a momentous event in the legal community, on a global scale. JAMS and our partners at the Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) look forward to celebrating this development with leaders in the industry."

The think tank will feature a series of panel discussions with 16 industry leaders, including JAMS Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Operating Officer Kimberly Taylor and neutral Gary Birnberg. In a recent article, Mr. Birnberg predicted that, while educational efforts on the benefits of mediation are still necessary, the Singapore Convention will ultimately be seen as "a tipping point in the adoption of mediation, thanks to its having addressed the foremost criticism of mediation."

Panelists at the think tank will discuss the practicalities of adoption and integration of cross-border mediation as an effective dispute resolution mechanism, with a particular focus on regional perceptions.

The invite-only event will be available to the public via live stream, which will be accessible here starting at 10:00 Singapore Standard Time.

The schedule is as follows:

10.00 – 10.30: Opening and Introductions

10.30 – 11.45: Panelists and participants will survey issues pertaining to the global development and success of the Singapore Convention.

12.00 – 13.15: Views from the Middle East , Asia and Oceania

, and Oceania 14.30 – 15.45: Views from the U.K., Europe and the Americas

and the Americas 16.00 – 17.00: Summary, Conclusions and Next Steps

About JAMS – Local Solutions. Global Reach.

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide. With 28 locations, JAMS and its nearly 400 panelists are responsible for resolving thousands of the world's important cases every year.

JAMS successfully resolves and manages business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways to overcome barriers at any stage of conflict. JAMS offers customized dispute resolution services locally and globally through a combination of industry-specific experience, first-class client service, top-notch facilities and highly trained panelists.

More information is available at www.jamsadr.com, and you can connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore)

Registered in January 2015, the Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) (SMP) was formed to promote and represent the collective interests of mediation practitioners. The SMP maintains the standards of mediation and establishes mediation as the preferred mode of dispute resolution in Singapore.

More information is available at www.smp.org.sg.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701901/JAMS_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.jamsadr.com



SOURCE JAMS