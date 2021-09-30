Jamie Kay Launches Adorable New Fall Camille Range

Jamie Kay has been producing original, high-quality children's clothing for boys and girls aged 0 months to 10 years since 2013. Their designs are snapped up by customers all over the world. Thanks to its unique and exquisite pieces made to exceptional quality standards, the brand has built a loyal following of expectant moms, parents, and grandparents seeking style and practicality.

Cozy and Adorable Childrenswear for Fall and beyond

The all-new Camille collection has the vintage look and feel Jamie Kay customers love, reinvented with delicate embroideries and floral prints. From snug cable knits and gorgeous rompers to embroidered cord dresses, soft tulle skirts, and toasty lace tights, the Camille collection will keep children super cozy and stylish this fall and beyond

This colorful collection includes pieces in a variety of warm shades that are perfect for the changing seasons — tawny, birch marle, cedar, pepper marle, barley, ash rose marle, and floral prints, to name a few. Parents can choose to layer up for winter days or down for spring evenings to create unique color palettes and styles for their child. Camille clothing and accessories pair effortlessly with the Jamie Kay favorites that fans will already have in the closet.

Every piece in the collection has been designed with care in Jamie Kay's New Zealand studio. The team has spent years perfecting their design process and listening to customer feedback — they know exactly how to create the perfect outfits for precious little ones.

Gorgeous Practical Styles that Stand the Test of Time

Jamie Kay childrenswear offers exceptional quality and versatile styles that are perfect for a range of seasons and occasions.

The Camille collection has been designed with style, practicality, and durability in mind. Jamie Kay hopes the new range inspires parents to dress their child in sumptuous fabrics and stunning designs that can be worn time and again. The fabric of every piece has been chosen with care to ensure that children are comfortable, warm, and can play freely.

For the thousands of customers who fall in love with Jamie Kay clothes, there's also a loyalty program that delivers generous rewards.

Unique Designs and Outstanding Quality

The Team at Jamie Kay explains how a sense of community and creating timeless styles is at the heart of the brand, "We craft timelessly stylish children's clothing that is beautiful, practical, and loved by the Jamie Kay community. Delivering outstanding quality is a top priority to us, so our team works tirelessly to create adorable children's clothing to a consistently high standard that our loyal customers can rely on."



And the Camille collection is no different — gorgeous fabrics and stylish designs will keep little ones looking gorgeous and feeling toasty this fall and into spring.

