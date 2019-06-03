James Proferes joins Markel as Executive Underwriting Officer for Global Professional Liability

RICHMOND, Virginia, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that James Proferes has been named Executive Underwriting Officer for Global Professional Liability. In this new role, Proferes will work closely with Markel's insurance and reinsurance divisions on initiatives and issues including systemic risks, growth opportunities, portfolio optimization, and overall results.

Proferes comes to Markel from Chubb where he worked for 29 years and held several executive leadership positions in the professional lines markets.

Robin Russo, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Jim to Markel. His extensive international insurance experience and strong broker relationships will complement our existing teams well. We are confident that Jim's global professional lines expertise will be a tremendous asset for creating new professional liability opportunities for both Markel and our brokers."

Proferes reports to Russo. He is a graduate of Lafayette College and will be based in Richmond, Virginia, at Markel's headquarters.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

