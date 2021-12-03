Jaipur Rugs, the leading manufacturer of handmade carpets opens its first exclusive store in Milan

The Store will showcase more than 10 different collections from leading designers from India and Europe including Wunderkammer from Matteo Cibic.

MILAN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaipur Rugs, an Indian company engaged for more than forty years in the design and production of handmade carpets in the Indian region of Rajasthan, opens the doors of its first exclusive retail store in Milan, Europe.

The showroom is presented as a visual and tactile story of the different collections, witnesses of the brand's eclectic aesthetics and attention to craftsmanship techniques that have their roots in history.

The protagonist of the exhibition is the globally acclaimed Manchaha rugs. Manchaha is an initiative born as an experiment ,then developed into a cultural movement. The collection, in fact, includes rugs made entirely by weavers, starting from the ideation phase. The project reflects the imagery of ancient rural India and reveals the hidden creativity of the artisans who become real designers, allowing everyone to express their individuality.

The store also showcases the creativity of Kavi, design director of Jaipur Rugs and promoter of the Manchaha collection. Carpets seem to emerge from the artist's childhood in which the colors, reflected in the memories of a rural India, refer to rocky surfaces eroded by time or they reverberate in a multiplication of geometric shapes.

Along with these, the store also has the Jaipur Wunderkammer collection that composes a visionary aesthetic with the image of a contemporary India, mediated by the city of Jaipur. The historic city architecture, between the pink of the sunburned sandstone, and the facades of the buildings enriched by elements that repeat themselves endlessly as in the trick of an illusionist, are mixed with the creativity of the design Matteo Cibic.

Jaipur Rugs combines a set of worlds, sensitivities and visions, through the image of a traditional and contemporary India to express the unique language of art. "Milan is one of Italy's most fashionable cities, home to some of the world's major fashion brands. It's among the great Italian cities where you can find history, art and culture and Jaipur Rugs is proud and elated to be showcasing the rich heritage of rural India to the world," says Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs.

