Jagex announces CEO Transition

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagex, a leading UK video game company and developer of the RuneScape MMORPG franchise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Bellamy as Chief Executive Officer. Jon will succeed Phil Mansell, who has served as CEO since 2017. Phil will remain with the business for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Jon Bellamy, CEO, Jagex

Jon enters this role with global strategic and operational experience as well as deep understanding and appreciation of RuneScape. He has served on Jagex's Board since 2024 and has extensive experience in the gaming industry, including executive roles at Jagex (2015-2018) and Huuuge Games (2019-2023). Jon is also a player of RuneScape for over 20 years and a veteran of the OSRS & RS3 communities.

"On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Phil for his leadership and contributions to Jagex over the past 14 years," said Marc Allera, Jagex Chairman. "Under Phil's leadership, Jagex has undergone significant transformation, growing into the Company it is today while always staying true to its player-centric focus – with an all time record number of Old School RuneScape players in Q4- 2024. We all wish him the very best and know he will go on to do great things in the future."

Marc Allera added: "This is an incredibly exciting time for the Company as we continue to offer a world-class gaming experience and introduce new content, including the highly anticipated Sailing skill to Old School RuneScape in 2025. We're confident that under Jon's leadership, the business will continue to provide players the most fulfilling and engaging gaming experiences possible."

Phil Mansell said "After an incredible 14 years leading RuneScape and 8 years as Jagex's CEO, I'm stepping back and handing over the baton to Jon Bellamy. Working alongside such a talented and passionate team, we've significantly grown the Company and player community, cementing Jagex as an innovator in community-driven games and genuine leader in this industry. As the Company embarks on its next chapter, I am delighted to be handing over to a leader who I know cares about our games and business as much as I do - and I look forward to supporting him as he builds upon the strong foundations we've created."

Jon Bellamy commented, "It's a great honour to assume the leadership of Jagex and to help steward a game franchise that means so much to so many millions, myself included. I am also excited to get to work with the outstanding team, whom I know well from my time on the Board, to ensure our games continue to be the best in the world. I plan to spend some time now with the team, reviewing our ambitions for Jagex, and plan to communicate my broader vision to the RuneScape community in the near-term."



This video about the CEO Transition was shared with all Jagex employees earlier today:

https://youtu.be/vX7qNzmqJAo?si=4LUZsVnUxP2H7tNG

