Jägermeister Launches Limited "Best Nights" Streetwear Collection

Jägermeister's first international streetwear collection will be launched in 22 markets.

Available from 31 st January 2021 exclusively on www.bestnights.com .

Bloody Osiris is the international face of the campaign.

With the BEST NIGHTS collection, Jägermeister is launching its first ever international streetwear collection. The clothing pieces target the streetwear community worldwide and will be available for brand and fashion enthusiasts in 22 markets.

"The best nights as part of our very own brand promise inspired us to create this one-of-a-kind collection", says Wolfgang Moeller, Global CMO. "For those nights, superb style is just as important as the perfect ice-cold shot."

Core elements of the Jägermeister brand, urban streetwear style and bits of nightlife come together in twelve exclusive pieces that make up the BEST NIGHTS collection. Each item also emphasizes the meaning of a best night with friends. Even though these nights look different now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Jägermeister is committed to spreading a message of optimism, conveying that we will hopefully soon be able to enjoy our best nights out together with each other again.

To make a contribution in support of the club culture that is severely threatened by this crisis, Jägermeister will give one euro per order to the United We Stream initiative. The international cultural platform and streaming collective is committed to supporting club culture during this worldwide crisis.

More information about the BEST NIGHTS collection, please click here or visit our press site.

