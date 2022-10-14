JÄGERMEISTER ICECOLD SUPERMARKET IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE COMES TO A CLOSE

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A chill settled over Oxford Street this week as the ICECOLD Supermarket opened its doors to customers, eager to see what was in store after teaser videos dropped on social media featuring award-winning actor, rapper, comedian and 'store manager' Michael Dapaah.

On Thursday morning, the ICECOLD Supermarket doors opened and queues formed down Oxford Street after Jägermeister finally revealed itself as the iconic brand behind the ICECOLD Supermarket immersive experience.

The ICECOLD Supermarket, Oxford Street (PRNewsfoto/Jägermeister) L-R: Michael Dapaah, Wes Nelson. Photo Credit: Phil Lewis (PRNewsfoto/Jägermeister) Crowds gathered outside the Jägermeister ICECOLD Supermarket on Thursday evening (PRNewsfoto/Jägermeister)

Once inside the store, customers could enjoy all things Jägermeister. The walls were lined with floor-to-ceiling freezers filled with Limited Edition ICECOLD Supermarket Original bottles and cool limited edition products including Jägermeister ice cream. Downstairs in the venue's 'Freezer Room', a Jägermeister Bar was serving Ice Cold shots whilst guest DJ's were spinning tracks.

Every bottle was frosty and ready to buy at the perfect serving temperature of -18 degrees. The limited edition bottles feature a new, interactive on-pack promotion encouraging consumers to keep Jägermeister in the freezer to reveal a secret code, which becomes visible only after reaching the optimal chilled temperature. The secret code offers the chance to win more than 1,500 prizes.

On Thursday evening, Wes Nelson, Billy Brown, Josh Le Grove and more joined 'store manager' Michael Dapaah on Oxford Street to celebrate the launch.

Wes surprised partygoers with a live set as the ice cold shots flowed on tap at the secret underground party inside the store. Crowds formed with passers-by trying to gain entry to the exclusive party. Music could be heard from the streets with Ice Cold sets being served by Wes Nelson as well as DJ Majestic, Mollie Collins, Martin 2 Smoove & Andy Purnell and Beyond Chicago in the store's hidden underground party room.

Mast-Jägermeister Head of Digital, Culture and Events, Peter Kennedy says, "Iceland wouldn't let us have a rave in their supermarket, so we made our own. The ICECOLD Supermarket showcases Jägermeister's optimal serving temperature of -18 degrees. As Jägermeister is a brand best served Ice Cold, we couldn't think of a better setting for customers to fully immerse themselves with chilled surroundings, -18 temperatures and an ice cold secret in store."

The secret is Ice Cold.

About Jägermeister

Jägermeister, the unique herbal spirit known for its iconic bottle was developed by Curt Mast from a secret recipe over 80 years ago. A blend of 56 different herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits from all over the world, this undisclosed recipe has not changed since it was first made. The pure and natural botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year to guarantee a high-quality finish, and authentic taste, which finds its perfect balance when served at -18°C. Jägermeister contains 35% alcohol by volume. Made by Mast-Jägermeister SE and family owned to this day, the liquid launched in Wolfenbüttel Germany and is distributed in the United Kingdom by Mast-Jägermeister UK Ltd.

