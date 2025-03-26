Jadavpur University Alumni National Conference in Mumbai focused on the key issues influencing India's growth trajectory leading up to 2030

The day-long conference, titled 'India @ 2030: Energy, Economy, Employment,' examined India's preparedness to achieve sustainable growth and explored the transformative actions required to realise the nation's Vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. The day's proceedings commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, led by Prof. Amitava Datta, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University; Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & Managing Director of LTIMindtree; and Pankaj Kumar, Director of Production at ONGC Ltd.

Commenting on the National Conference, Prof. Amitava Datta said, "Alumni are the brand ambassadors of an institute and are one of its most important stakeholders. It was a wonderful experience for me to attend the national seminar arranged by the Mumbai branch of the Alumni Association of N.C.E Bengal and Jadavpur University on 22nd March. The Conference covered thought-provoking discussions and stimulating interactions on Energy, Economy, and Employment—three key pillars on which our country aspires to move forward in its path of development. It is also a privilege for me to get the opportunity to present the current state of our alma mater before alumni. I believe the bonding between the alumni members and the University will grow further in the coming years."

Amitava Mukhopadhyay, former Executive Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and an alumnus of Jadavpur University, chaired the panel titled 'Energy – Challenges and Opportunities.' The panel featured a distinguished lineup of experts, including Dipak Bharuka, CEO of JNK India; Suparna Singh, Head of Corporate Strategy (Special Projects) at L&T; and Soumyasree Chakraborty, Senior Principal at BCG. The session concluded with an engaging, interactive Q&A, where the panellists shared valuable insights into India's energy transition and offered their perspectives on the country's future trajectory in this critical domain.

"India's energy transition is at the heart of our journey toward sustainable growth and economic resilience. As we shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, embrace electric vehicles and green hydrogen, and evolve our hydrocarbon sector towards chemicals and petrochemicals, we must also focus on moving towards a circular economy. The challenges are significant, from diversifying energy sources to overcoming financial barriers, but the opportunity for innovation is immense. By tackling these issues head-on, India can not only meet its climate commitments post-COP-26 but also lead the way in building a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come," Mukhopadhyay said.

Senior journalist, author, and former Jadavpur University alumnus Rajrishi Singhal chaired a thought-provoking panel on the Economy, featuring Anagha Deodhar, Senior Economist at ICICI Bank India, and Indranil Chakraborty, Chief General Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The final panel of the day, chaired by Aparup Sengupta, Founder and Chairman of Aaj Global Group, focused on the critical issue of Employment. The panel included Prof. Alakh Sharma, Director of the Institute for Human Development (New Delhi); Sujatha Shivsankar, Associate Partner (HR Transformation) at KPMG India; and Prachi Choudhary, Director of People Consulting at EY.

Subhojit Bose, an alumnus of Jadavpur University, was pivotal in the success of the conference as the Convener of the Marketing Sub-committee. "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Conference Management Committee for organizing a national conference on such a highly relevant topic. It was a valuable learning experience for all participants, especially our young alumni, who had the opportunity to hear from esteemed dignitaries across various fields, sharing their insights and expertise. A special thank you goes to our generous donors. This conference would not have been possible without their unwavering support, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions," Bose added.

In conjunction with the National Conference, the Mumbai Alumni also organised an Employee Connect, providing alumni with the opportunity to interact with prospective employers seeking talented professionals across various fields and roles at different levels. Boyen Haddin, a globally renowned Executive Search conglomeration, joined this year's National Conference as the Employee Connect partner.

Prinkal Shah, Director at Boyen Haddin (Mumbai), said, "The National Conference of Jadavpur University Mumbai Alumni Association provided an invaluable platform for our team to engage with leading industry professionals, academicians, policymakers, and aspiring professionals. One of the key highlights was the Employment module, where experts deliberated on the evolving landscape of human resources amid rapid technological disruptions. The discussions underscored the critical need for skilling and reskilling to meet the demands of the future workforce, offering significant insights into talent acquisition and employability trends. Events like these foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration, reinforcing our commitment to bridging the talent gap and supporting India's progress."

Alumni Association of N.C.E Bengal & Jadavpur University (Mumbai):

The Mumbai Branch of the Alumni Association of N.C.E Bengal and Jadavpur University was established in 1956 to provide an umbrella under which alumni could meet, interact, and socialise. In the years that followed, the objective was expanded to include knowledge sharing and charitable activities to benefit society as a whole. More than 350 active members in the Mumbai branch are connected to various core and knowledge-based industries, professional organisations, and Government agencies.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata is one of India's most prestigious public research institutions. It is renowned for its academic excellence, progressive ethos, and commitment to intellectual freedom. Established in 1955, the University traces its origins to the National Council of Education (NCE), which was founded in 1906 as part of India's Swadeshi movement to promote indigenous education. Over the decades, it has evolved into a globally recognised centre for higher learning, research, and innovation, consistently ranking among the country's top universities.

In 1921, former students of the university initiated a movement to establish the National Council of Education Alumni Association (NCE Alumni Association). When the university moved to its present campus in 1924, the NCE Alumni Association moved along with that. The Association celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for its alumni around the globe.

