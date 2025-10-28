JACQUIE LAWSON ANNOUNCES NEW 2025 ANIMATED ADVENT CALENDAR

DEWSBURY, England, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquie Lawson, one of the largest international ecard brands, renowned for the quality of its art, animation and music, announces the launch of its 16th annual Digital Advent Calendar. Immersing users in a picturesque Christmas village, this year's interactive calendar begins in a warm and cosy cottage nestled in a quiet landscape. The scene builds daily throughout the month of December, featuring beautiful sunrises and sunsets, snowy days, pretty storefronts, stylish people and hidden festive surprises.

Jacquie Lawson New 2025 Digital Advent Calendar

"There is something enchanting and whimsical about a Christmas village," said Maren Bean, Creative Director, Jacquie Lawson. "During the month of December, villages are bustling with Christmas decorations, sweet treats and seasonal traditions, and the team loved bringing all that nostalgia to life. This calendar transports users to a charming little town and celebrates everything we love about Christmas."

This year, a charming cottage in the countryside will serve as a virtual home in the Christmas village and users will be able to personalise their cottage with more design options than ever before. Each day from the 1st to the 25th of December, the magic of Christmas will unfold as the scene around the cottage comes to life with new buildings and elves hidden around every corner. Users will discover animated stories featuring Jacquie Lawson characters, and activities such as making wreaths, dressing snowmen in unconventional costumes, decorating a tree, and even making their own ugly Christmas jumper! The fun continues with books featuring traditional festive recipes and a collection of Christmassy art and music. The calendar wouldn't be complete without the games users have come to love, and this year's calendar will debut new versions of favourites including Santa Flight, Santa Snowball Fight, Santa Drop, and a Christmas trivia quiz.

The 2025 Jacquie Lawson Christmas Village Advent Calendar is available for purchase online at jacquielawson.com or via mobile app for £8 or $9.99 for one calendar, with discounted rates for purchasing multiple copies.

Once purchased, users can enjoy the Jacquie Lawson Christmas Village Advent Calendar for themselves or, if purchased from the Jacquie Lawson website, send it as a gift. Once activated, it can be downloaded and enjoyed on any compatible device — iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Windows 10/11 and Mac PCs.

About Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson is a renowned provider of digital greeting cards and online gifts. Since 2002, Jacquie Lawson has been creating high-quality, animated ecards which bring joy, laughter and heart-warming messages to people around the world. Their collection includes a wide variety of themes, from birthday and anniversary cards to festive animations and interactive puzzles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jacquie Lawson continues to create the classiest cards on the web. Follow Jacquie Lawson on Facebook @JacquieLawsonecards and Instagram @JacquieLawsonecards, and learn more at jacquielawson.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806009/Jacquie_Lawson_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806010/Jacquie_Lawson_Digital_Advent_Calendar.jpg