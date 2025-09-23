Jacobi Partners with Charles River to Empower Scalable Model Portfolio Management

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobi Inc. today announced its integration with the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), supporting institutional asset managers and wealth managers in scaling their model portfolio capabilities.

The API-driven integration enables clients to seamlessly construct, customise, and manage investment models within Jacobi, and transmit them directly into Charles River IMS for implementation. This streamlines workflows and enhances operational efficiency across front-office teams.

The integration comes amid explosive growth in the use of model portfolios globally, as managers increasingly centralise, automate, and scale their investment processes. Jacobi's flexible architecture allows firms to design and manage bespoke model workflows, accommodating complex investment strategies and governance requirements.

In addition to model transmission, the integration extends to compliance checks, ensuring that portfolios adhere to regulatory and internal guidelines before execution. As part of the connection, Jacobi also integrates with the State Street Alpha Data Platform, providing clients with a turnkey data solution that simplifies access to critical investment data.

Jacobi's strength in flexible, client-specific modelling complements Charles River's robust order and execution management capabilities, creating a powerful end-to-end solution for modern portfolio management.

Tony Mackenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacobi, commented:

"This integration marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower investment teams with scalable, truly customisable technology. By connecting Jacobi with Charles River and State Street Alpha, we're enabling clients to unlock new efficiencies and elevate their model portfolio strategies."

Steven Milanowycz, Head of Product Strategy at Charles River Development commented:

"The industry's rapid and growing adoption of customized model portfolios requires solutions that keep pace with the increased demands of investors and asset servicers. Our collaboration with Jacobi streamlines model construction and management for our clients and provides a robust and scalable solution to support their growth. Product customization is increasingly important to clients. Jacobi's innovative technology enables asset managers to allow for client specific flexibility on how investment mandates are implemented."

About Jacobi

Jacobi is a global investment technology provider for multi-asset investment teams. Capabilities include model portfolio construction, analytics, and client engagement. Its unique "open architecture" platform allows firms to tailor private deployments of the platform by integrating their own code, models, data, analytics, and applications.

Founded in 2014 with a strong foundation in institutional asset management, Jacobi is used by leading asset and wealth managers, pension funds, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide. The firm continues to advance its capabilities, pioneering specialised AI agents within secure, client-specific environments - cementing its position as an industry leader.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in over 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back-office services, Charles River's cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha®. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 157% increase in headcount over the last 6+ years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. (Statistics as of Q3 2024. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899562/Logo.jpg