Jacob Frankel: Investing in the Infrastructure of an AI-Driven Future

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Frankel, Founder and CEO of Beyond Alpha Ventures (BAV), is quietly establishing himself as a key figure at the intersection of artificial intelligence and venture capital. At the helm of BAV, a New York-based multi-strategy family office and hedge fund, Frankel is building more than a portfolio—he is shaping a blueprint for how capital can accelerate meaningful technological transformation.

Founded with a long-term vision in mind, BAV focuses primarily on late-stage DeepTech AI investments—technologies that are not only scalable and commercially viable but also capable of catalysing structural improvements across core segments of society. Frankel's strategic thesis is clear: AI is evolving into an essential layer of infrastructure that will underpin everything from healthcare delivery and industrial operations to education, energy, and city governance.

His investment philosophy is grounded in the belief that artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging category—it is an organizing principle of modern systems. As such, Frankel sees venture capital not simply as a tool for financial return, but as a mechanism to drive thoughtful, systems-level change through technology. BAV operates with a clear mandate: identify founders building high-impact AI solutions, support them with deep strategic capital, and ensure their technologies contribute to long-term social and economic resilience.

What sets Frankel apart is his nuanced understanding of both the technical architecture of AI and the macro trends shaping its deployment. Through BAV, he actively targets companies working on ethically aligned machine learning platforms, predictive public infrastructure models, scalable AI governance tools, and domain-specific solutions in fields like logistics, diagnostics, and advanced robotics.

These principles are reflected in BAV's strategic investments into companies like SandboxAQ, a leader in quantum security and AI-driven enterprise solutions, and Kraken, a pioneer in decentralized financial infrastructure. Both firms represent the kind of late-stage DeepTech ventures Frankel prioritizes—solutions that are not only technologically advanced, but also integral to shaping secure, scalable systems for a rapidly evolving digital economy. By backing platforms with real-world traction and transformative potential, BAV continues to position itself at the forefront of foundational innovation.

His emphasis on late-stage investments reflects both discipline and precision. "We back companies at an inflection point," Frankel has said in recent forums. "Our capital is catalytically meant to scale technologies that are already solving real problems with demonstrable traction." This approach blends the analytical rigor of traditional finance with the agility and depth required to support technical founders building in frontier spaces.

Beyond capital allocation, Frankel is also contributing thought leadership to the broader discourse on AI's societal role. He has been a featured speaker at venues such as the Mastercard AI Summit and Nasdaq's Innovation Series, where he has discussed the convergence of venture investment and artificial intelligence through a pragmatic lens. His commentary focuses not on abstract hype, but on measurable impact—how AI can enhance the efficiency, transparency, and adaptability of social systems at scale.

Frankel also believes that next-generation capital allocation must evolve alongside the technologies it supports. As a result, BAV has been actively experimenting with proprietary AI-assisted research tools that enhance its diligence process, identify overlooked market segments, and support continuous monitoring of portfolio performance. These internal capabilities reflect Frankel's view that technology must be integrated at every layer of the fund—not just in what it backs, but how it operates.

Central to his outlook is the idea that AI must be deployed with foresight. For Frankel, it's not about placing bets on promising technology—it's about backing the infrastructure of the future with precision and integrity. He sees AI not only as a commercial opportunity but as a responsibility, one that must be approached with a long-term view of its societal implications.

As Beyond Alpha Ventures continues to expand its reach, Frankel remains committed to a vision where innovation and social betterment are not opposing forces, but inherently connected. In a landscape increasingly defined by volatility and technological acceleration, his approach reflects both clarity and conviction.

Jacob Frankel is not trying to predict the future—he is investing in building it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657484/Beyond_Alpha_Ventures_Jacob_Frankel.jpg