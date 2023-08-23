Jackery powers 'Capturing Tenerife' adventure for outdoor photographer Jack Atkinson

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in innovative portable power and green energy solutions is proud to have worked with National Geographic Traveller, alongside outdoor photographer Jack Atkinson, as he captured the rugged and diverse landscapes of the volcanic island of Tenerife.

Jackery National Geographic



Jackery teamed up with outdoor photographer, Jack Atkinson, as he embarked upon an exploration of the lesser-known regions of Tenerife, treating travel and photography enthusiasts to a behind-the-scenes experience of a photography shoot on the Mediterranean island, creating inspiring and engaging shots for the Capturing Tenerife campaign, all powered by the latest Jackery Explorer.

Jack was able to fully explore Arico, in the southeast of the island, renowned for its rural tourism and vast untouched open terrains. The newest Jackery Solar Generator ensured all of Jack's camping and photography equipment was kept fully charged and powered up with industry-leading solar panels and a USB port for charging from a vehicle.

Ricky Ma, Head of EMEA, Jackery, said:

"We are excited to present this collaboration with Jack (Atkinson). It has been fantastic to see how Jack was able to put our newest Solar Generator model through its paces while capturing the beautiful landscapes of Tenerife. National Geographic Traveller readers can enjoy the scenic photography of Jack's adventure and see how Jackery helped power the trip. We hope this inspires budding photographers and travellers across Europe to embark upon their own adventures."

Reflecting on his experience, photographer Jack Atkinson, said:

"I was inspired by the vast volcanic landscapes, especially the Teide National Park and the opportunity to show the magazine's readers a very different side to the popular holiday island of Tenerife. Having the Jackery on hand to help power not only my photography equipment but also essential camping items in the wilderness was really liberating. Jackery helped me to explore that little bit further than I usually would do on my own – giving extra peace of mind and also allowing me to enjoy some luxuries in the outdoors like freshly ground coffee in the morning."

Capturing Tenerife can be enjoyed in full when published on 11 August 2023 or viewed online here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/paid-content-capturing-tenerife-jack-atkinson

For all media enquiries and product reviews, please contact:

Nicola Cutler

Senior PR UK/EU

nicola@jackery.com

+44(0)7395 603007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166803/jackery_national_geographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/Jackery_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Jackery