Jackery Launches SolarVault 3 Series for Solar Energy Storage and Smart Home Energy Management

Up to 4,000 W PV input, 2.52–15.12 kWh scalable capacity, AC coupling, and AI-powered tariff optimization

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery is expanding its home energy portfolio with the SolarVault 3 Series, a new generation of modular all-in-one solar storage systems. The lineup includes SolarVault 3 Pro, SolarVault 3 Pro Max, and SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC, covering applications from 600 W plug-in solar systems to larger residential PV installations. With integrated inverter and LiFePO₄ battery technology, the series combines high PV performance, scalable storage, and intelligent energy management in one compact solution.

High Performance and Modular Flexibility

SolarVault 3 Pro supports up to 4,000 W of PV input and features four independent MPPT trackers, enabling optimized performance even with different module orientations or partial shading. The modular system starts at 2.52 kWh and can be expanded to 15.12 kWh to meet increasing household energy needs.

The Pro version delivers up to 1,200 W of grid output (adjustable to 600 W for Dutch plug-in solar compliance), while the Pro Max provides up to 2,500 W for higher demand. An integrated bypass function allows high-power appliances to operate directly from the grid, and in the event of a power outage, the system switches to backup mode within milliseconds.

Flexible Retrofit for Existing PV Systems

Designed for versatile integration, the SolarVault 3 Series enables seamless retrofit into existing PV installations without replacing modules or inverters. SolarVault 3 Pro supports 1,200 W AC coupling, while SolarVault 3 Pro Max increases AC coupling capacity to up to 2,500 W, allowing higher levels of surplus solar energy to be stored via the household grid. Excess solar power can be automatically captured and stored, increasing self-consumption without modifying the existing system.

The SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC model is configured as a dedicated storage-only solution without PV input and also supports up to 2,500 W output power and AC coupling, offering flexible expansion for residential PV setups.

AI-Powered Energy Management and Advanced Safety

At the core of the system is AI-based energy management that analyzes solar generation, consumption, battery status, and dynamic electricity tariffs in real time. Through integration with platforms such as Nordpool, Tibber, and Rabot, the system charges during low-price periods and discharges during peak tariffs to optimize energy costs.

Safety and durability are ensured through LFP battery cells, comprehensive protection mechanisms, terminal temperature monitoring, aerosol fire suppression, and IP65-rated housing for operation from -20 °C to 55 °C. The plug-and-play design enables quick installation, while the Jackery app provides real-time monitoring and energy optimization features.

Trade Fair Debut

The SolarVault 3 series will start pre-sale from March 25th in the Netherlands, Germany and France. Jackery will showcase the SolarVault 3 Series at Solar Solutions Amsterdam from March 10–12 and at Open Energies in Lyon from March 10–11. Visitors and media are invited to experience the system firsthand on site.

