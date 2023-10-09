JACK LINK'S LAUNCHES WORKOUT SERIES DESIGNED FOR GAMERS

Jack Link's has introduced three workout plans designed in collaboration with an esports performance coach and supported by leading esports organisation, Fnatic

This follows research that reveals gamers spend an average of 20 hours per week in sedentary positions

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's, Europe's leading jerky brand, has launched its one-of-a-kind, fitness and gaming workout series. This follows research that reveals the nation's gamers spend an average of 20 hours each week sitting in front of screens.

Jack Link's meat snacks are the ultimate fuel to help power through your day – whether it's a post-workout protein hit, non-greasy and non-crumbly snack for grinding through a gaming session, or something to help you push through those afternoon slumps. Jack Link's Beef Jerky is made with 100% lean beef and high in protein, available in four flavours.

The average steps taken by regular gamers clock in at just 8,700 per week, shining a spotlight on a significant gap of 61,300 steps below the recommended total daily movement goal of 10,000. Almost seven in ten of the gamers polled (69 percent) say they are concerned about how long they spend sitting down. Despite this, 79 percent say gaming makes them happy, while 48 percent admit it gives them a sense of contentment and 17 percent feel part of an online community. However, almost half (48 percent) share that they would love to build exercise into their gaming routine.

Co-created by esports performance coach, Damien Andrews, the new fitness programme offers three concise workout plans. Each workout contains a series of moves designed to fit within natural pauses in gaming sessions. This collaboration aims to support gamers looking to increase their movement by integrating fitness easily into their routine, while maintaining their gaming focus.

The three Gamer Gainz workout plans are available today on Jack Link's Instagram page @JackLinksUK and have been tested by a panel of fitness and gaming experts, including ex-firefighter and Love Islander turned fitness coach, Michael Griffiths, and prolific Fnatic streamer, Stallion.

Sam Mathews, Founder and CEO of Fnatic, shared, "At Fnatic, we're committed to the well-being of the gaming community as a whole. Partnering with Jack Link's for this fitness initiative is a significant step in promoting a more active gaming lifestyle. We believe that physical fitness and esports excellence go hand in hand, and these workout plans are a great way to integrate fitness into our routines while staying focused on gaming."

Inka Weber, Marketing Manager at Jack Link's also commented: "Jack Link's is the ultimate snack to help gamers level up their gaming experience. Packed with high protein and unbeatable flavour, it's the perfect fuel to keep gamers focused without the greasy distractions. It's all about playing smarter and snacking better."

Jack Link's Beef Jerky can be a part of a balanced diet when consumed in moderation, especially for those seeking a portable and protein-rich snack.

For further information or imagery, get in touch with the Jack Link's press team at JackLinks@mischiefpr.com



Research of 1,000 UK based gamers was commissioned by Jack Link's and was conducted by Perspectus Global in August 2023.



About Jack Link's



Jack Link's is the global leader in branded protein snacks and the world's largest meat snacks manufacturer. Under the Jack Link's brand we sell high quality meat snacks such as Beef Jerky, Biltong and Beef Bars. In Europe Jack Link's is the market leader with very strong presence in countries like the UK, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, France and Poland. For more information, visit jacklinks.eu

Jack Link's Beef Jerky, RRP £1.70 per 25g pack. Available in major supermarkets, Amazon and the Jack Link's website.

SOURCE Jack Link’s