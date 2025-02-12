JA Worldwide Launches Institute to Drive Research and Innovation

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Worldwide, one of the world's largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, today announced the launch of The JA Institute. As the new research, insights, and thought leadership arm of JA, The JA Institute will drive global conversations on youth education and empowerment, while producing innovative research and scalable solutions that advance economic opportunity for millions of young people.

For more than a century, JA Worldwide has been at the forefront of youth education, operating in over 100 countries and delivering more than 19 million learning experiences annually. Through immersive programs in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health, JA equips students with the skillset and mindset to create businesses, secure meaningful employment, and build thriving communities. The organization has also been recognized with Nobel Peace Prize nominations since 2022 for its role in fostering social stability, economic empowerment, and peace.

JA Worldwide CEO, Asheesh Advani, sees great promise in the institute. "The JA Institute marks a bold new era for JA," he said. "In this era of accelerated transformation, we're at our most impactful when we're investing in research; supporting innovation labs at our local, regional, and global JA locations; and creating opportunities for young people to lead and participate in global conversations."

"JA's extensive global operations already generate invaluable insights, but a more systematic investment in capturing and sharing these lessons will greatly benefit the sector," added Dr. Rebecca Winthrop, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution, co-author of The Disengaged Teen, JA Worldwide Board Member, and the inaugural member of the Research Advisory Council for The JA Institute.

Look for the institute's first publication, the JA Global Impact and Insights Report 2025, in Q1 of 2025. After its release, The JA Institute will publish research on GenAI's impact on entrepreneurship education among underserved communities in ten countries, pilot JA's own large language model for young entrepreneurs and their teachers and mentors, and expand our thought leadership around youth issues.

The JA Institute is committed to incubating bold ideas and scaling effective solutions. By leveraging data-informed insights, developing in-house technologies, and fostering partnerships, the institute aims to expand JA's reach and deepen its impact. Through its initiatives, The JA Institute will ensure that young people worldwide are prepared to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.

