JA Solar is Named the Top Performer Module Supplier by PVEL for the Eighth Time

BEIJING, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally authoritative independent third-party photovoltaic (PV) testing lab PVEL (PV Evolution Labs), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, released the "2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard". Thanks to its high-quality PV module products, JA Solar has been awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier for the eighth time.

In the "Top Performer" module evaluation, based on the "Photovoltaic Module Qualification Program (PQP)" in the past 18 months, PVEL conducted rigorous tests higher than the IEC certification standard through six rigorous reliability tests, including a thermal cycling test (TC600), damp heat test (DH2000), mechanical stress test sequence (MSS), light-induced degradation (LID)+ light and elevated temperature induced degradation (LeTID), and PAN Performance, in order to comprehensively evaluate the reliability and power generation performance of PV modules. Compared to basic tests, the PQP test is more rigorous in terms of testing conditions and sequences. Each test has significant reference for the reliability of modules in practical applications. Its professional, fair, and public test results not only provide strong references for financiers and developers when choosing high-quality modules but also offer an important reference basis for operators to ensure the long-term reliability of modules.

JA Solar continues to focus on innovation and R&D of PV product technology. With excellent product performance and reliable product quality, it is highly favored by global users. For many years, it has been recognized as a Top Brand PV by EUPD Research in multiple regions and countries, such as Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. This time, it was once again awarded the "Top Performer" module supplier, which further demonstrates the technical and quality advantages of its products and confirms the excellent long-term reliable performance and power generation performance of its modules.

