JA Solar Earns SSI Silver Medal Certification, Marking a Major Sustainability Milestone

BEIJING, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, has reached a major milestone in its sustainability journey. The company's manufacturing bases in Shanghai (Fengxian) and Yangzhou have been awarded the prestigious Silver Medal certification by the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), recognizing their exceptional commitment to sustainable practices and supply chain resilience.

The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), founded by SolarPower Europe and Solar Energy UK, is the first organization dedicated to advancing sustainability and traceability across the solar PV supply chain. The initiative brings together key stakeholders from across the PV value chain to promote responsible production, procurement, and lifecycle management of solar PV materials. SSI certification is widely regarded as an industry benchmark, reflecting the collective efforts of manufacturers and developers to drive sustainability in the sector.

JA Solar's Silver Medal recognition underscores the company's years-long commitment to sustainability across its global operations. As a long-time supporter of SSI, JA Solar has actively contributed to the development of the initiative. Its manufacturing bases in Baotou, Ningjin, and Yiwu participated in the SSI's pilot programs, offering valuable insights that helped shape the program's standards.

The recognition of JA Solar's Fengxian and Yangzhou bases highlights the company's deep integration of sustainable practices throughout its operations. JA Solar has prioritized policies that focus on biodiversity, carbon emissions management, regulatory compliance, and circular economy principles to enhance the sustainability of its entire product lifecycle. Following SSI's rigorous audit process, both manufacturing bases demonstrated full alignment with the initiative's stringent standards.

"Sustainability is at the core of JA Solar's operations, and this recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "As a long-time supporter of SSI, we have been deeply involved in shaping industry-wide sustainability standards. Looking ahead, we will continue to integrate sustainable practices across our global manufacturing network, strengthening supply chain resilience and driving positive change throughout the PV industry."