BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a trusted global partner in green energy, achieved a major milestone with the start of volume production and initial shipments of its latest high-efficiency module, DeepBlue 5.0, from its advanced manufacturing base in Yangzhou, China. The launch highlights JA Solar's ability to scale next-generation PV technology efficiently, demonstrating its position as a reliable partner for commercial and industrial markets worldwide.

JA Solar Delivers First Batch of 650W DeepBlue 5.0 High-Efficiency n-Type Modules

DeepBlue 5.0 leverages JA Solar's proprietary Bycium+ 5.0 n-type cell technology and advanced TOPCon architecture to achieve up to 650W of power output and a conversion efficiency of 24.07%. Its high-density interconnection design enhances energy yield and ensures long-term reliability, even under harsh environmental conditions. With a temperature coefficient of –0.26%/°C and bi-faciality of 85% ±5%, the module sustains strong performance across diverse climates and installation scenarios.

Critical to this achievement is the Yangzhou manufacturing facility, a fully automated site equipped with intelligent quality control systems and high-capacity production lines. The facility is a central hub in JA Solar's manufacturing network, supporting rapid, high-volume delivery with strict quality standards. The successful rollout of DeepBlue 5.0 underscores the company's capability to execute complex production processes efficiently, ensuring that advanced modules reach international markets on schedule.

"The first shipment of DeepBlue 5.0 demonstrates both our technological innovation and the strength of our manufacturing operations," said Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar. "Our partners can rely on consistent, large-scale supply with high performance and long-term reliability."

With DeepBlue 5.0 now in initial delivery, JA Solar continues to strengthen its production and R&D capacity, positioning the company to meet growing demand for high-efficiency PV solutions worldwide. For collaboration opportunities or product inquiries, please contact: marketing@jasolar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795387/first_shipment_of_DeepBlue_5_0.jpg