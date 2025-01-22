JA Solar Delivers 1GW n-Type PV Modules for Ulan Buh Desert Renewable Energy Pilot Project

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in the PV industry, recently announced the completion of delivery for 1GW of high-performance n-type PV modules to the 1GW PV project at the Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base initiative in China.

The Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base is designed to become a major wind and solar power hub with a planned capacity of 12GW. The successful execution of this pilot project, powered by 1GW of JA Solar's cutting-edge n-type modules, demonstrates the company's ability to support large-scale renewable energy efforts. It also reflects the market's recognition of JA Solar's advanced technology and its role as a reliable supplier, ensuring the timely provision of critical energy solutions.

From the first shipment to the project in early 2024 to completion in just 180 days, JA Solar displayed exceptional flexibility in meeting customer requirements. With monthly peak deliveries exceeding 400MW, the company's dedication to on-time delivery was evident throughout the entire process. At the busiest stage, more than 80 truckloads were dispatched daily, helping maintain consistent and efficient transportation logistics.

JA Solar's involvement in this high-profile project highlights its leadership in the PV industry and its capability to handle complex, large-scale initiatives. The pilot's importance extends beyond its own scope; it serves as a critical milestone in the broader Ulan Buh Desert New Energy Base.

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar's involvement in this significant project underscores the company's operational strengths, extensive experience in large-scale initiatives, and steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable development. JA Solar is dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions globally and accelerating the shift to a low-carbon economy. By providing high-quality PV modules for this project, JA Solar reinforces its role as a dependable partner in global carbon neutrality efforts, while continuing to support the growth of renewable energy infrastructure for a greener and more sustainable future."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.