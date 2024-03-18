BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has been awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Climate Field Test by the China General Certification Center(CGC), an authoritative third-party technical service organization specializing in standard development, testing, inspection, certification, technical and industry research services. The award proves the outstanding performance of JA Solar's n-type modules in cold weather.

JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Awarded the Highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Weather Field Test by CGC

The test started in 2023 in Mohe, in which locates the northernmost PV experimental base in China. Exposed to the harsh cold weather for nearly one year to date, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has withstood challenges including extreme low temperature -45.3 ℃ and snow thickness reaching 20 cm, and still operates well with good condition. The test results show that there are no obvious abnormalities in the EL imaging of the PV modules, and its mechanical performance works well.

Owing to its great performance against the challenges, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro was awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate, which is among the first batch of certificates in CGC PV Forerunner Plus Evaluation System. This excellent performance in the extremely cold environment of Mohe has once again proved JA Solar's leading position and excellent strength on providing high power output and reliable product to global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364448/JA_Solar_DeepBlue_4_0_Pro_Awarded_Highest_A__Rating.jpg