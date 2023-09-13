J1 Beach in Dubai to Launch Elevated Dining District Featuring 13 Luxury Beachfront Fine Dining and Club Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J1 Beach, the eagerly anticipated urban Riviera by Merex Investment, is set to debut 13 luxurious beachfront fine dining and club experiences for the first time in the UAE in Q1 2024.

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah, Dubai, this iconic destination promises a unique culinary journey with concepts catering to diners worldwide. It aims to redefine Dubai's dining scene with breathtaking sea views and a selection of both international and homegrown restaurants, providing unforgettable culinary adventures.

The venues opening at J1 Beach include:

African Queen: A unique culinary destination in the South of France since 1969, blending French and African flavours led by Chef Thierry Paludetto.

Almayass by the Sea: Originated in Beirut, Almayass by the Sea offers unique Lebanese-Armenian fusion cuisine and has earned the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand award.

Bâoli: Experience the lush jungle-inspired ambiance of Bâoli, a destination offering contemporary Japanese cuisine with delicate new Asian flavours.

Chouchou: An exclusive beach house member's club inspired by French delights, Chouchou offers a relaxing pool lounge, a restaurant with upscale French cuisine, and a contemporary feel.

Gigi Rigolatto: Bringing the allure of the Italian way of life to Dubai's shores with a curated menu and intricate design set in an extraordinary sanctuary.

Gitano: Born in the Mexican jungle, Gitano now spans Tulum, Miami, Miami and NYC, offering immersive dining and dancing experiences with mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Kaimana: Meaning 'spirit of the ocean' in Polynesian culture, Kaimana offers a 360° immersive dining experience with Asian-Polynesian flavours.

La Baia: Hailing from Manhattan, New York, La Baia is a refined Italian restaurant inspired by the captivating Amalfi Coast and its charming seaside towns.

Lúnico: An immersive luxury journey where Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine meets culinary excellence.

Mūn: Blending Asian refinement with fantasy, the authentic oriental beach-garden setting of Mūn Dubai offers a menu of shared dishes and Asian-inspired drinks.

Sakhalin: Gastronomy becomes an art as local and Far Eastern products combine with Mediterranean and Asian recipes, creating a new style called MediterrAsian cuisine.

Sirene: offering a laid-back coastal experience in Dubai, developed by industry experts, Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani.

The 13th and final restaurant concept is set to be unveiled shortly, adding to the excitement surrounding J1 Beach's culinary offerings.

