J Law Sets Two-Year Record With 1,499% Return in U.S. Investing Championship

Trader Follows 2024 Record With 252% Gain; Plans Broader Investor Education Push

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Wai-Sum, a Hong Kong trader known as J Law, is expanding his investment education business, JLawStock, to the International market after posting a record 1,499% cumulative return over two years in the top division of the United States Investing Championship.

Law followed a 353.9% gain in 2024 with a 252.3% return in 2025, securing first place in the division for a second consecutive year. Over the same two-year period, the S&P 500 advanced about 47%, based on data published by the competition.

Founded in 1983, the annual championship tracks verified real-money accounts across multiple categories and publishes audited performance rankings. Organizers said 579 participants entered the 2025 event. Law competed in the Money Manager Verified Ratings division, which requires a minimum starting balance of $1 million.

In an interview, Law attributed the results to disciplined execution.

"Most people focus on finding a magic strategy," he said. "What makes performance repeatable is a process that reduces costly mistakes and puts risk control first."

Law said individual investors can improve results by adhering to three principles: reducing trade frequency to reduce execution mistakes and transaction costs; adapting established frameworks to personal constraints such as time availability and risk tolerance; and adjusting tactics as market conditions evolve.

"A strategy that performs in one environment may underperform in another," he said.

Law, who trades U.S. markets from Asia, also said time differences are not the primary challenge.

"Time zones aren't the real issue — emotional trading is," he said. "Success depends on preparation and identifying favorable risk-reward setups before the opening bell."

Following the competition, Law said he plans to expand his investor education business, JLawStock, from Singapore, including the development of English-language materials and structured analytical frameworks aimed at investors in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

JLawStock offers structured trading frameworks for retail investors. Its curriculum emphasizes professional trading techniques, discipline and the mindset required for long-term market participation. The programs have attracted full-time traders, financial influencers, and fund managers.

"I want to raise the standard of investment education," Law said. "Empowering investors with a professional-grade process is my next mission."

About the United States Investing Championship

Founded in 1983, the United States Investing Championship is a real-money investing competition that tracks participants' performance across multiple divisions and publishes annual standings.

About J Law

J Law (Law Wai-Sum) is a two-time winner of the United States Investing Championship $1,000,000+ Stock Division. He runs an investment education channel and develops training content focused on systematic decision-making, trend and momentum frameworks, and risk management.

Disclaimer:

This release is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer or a solicitation. Trading and investing involve risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. J Law does not provide personalized investment recommendations or manage client funds.

Sources:

https://financial-competitions.com/

https://x.com/USICOfficial/status/2010490410171502877





Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920851/image_5033102_4466285.jpg