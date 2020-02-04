J.F. Lehman & Company Acquires Integrated Global Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce that an investment affiliate has acquired Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS" or the "Company"). The acquisition represents the first platform investment by JFLCO's latest fund, JFL Equity Investors V, L.P.

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, IGS is a leading provider of highly engineered, proprietary surface protection solutions and technologies to a diversified global customer base. The Company's technologies and services solve metal wastage and reliability problems in mission-critical equipment found across energy, power generation and other industrial end markets.

"We are excited to have IGS join our growing portfolio of companies in the environmental and technical services sector," said Alex Harman, a Partner with JFLCO. "The Company is an excellent fit with our investment strategy given its 30+ year history of innovation and growth, long-term partnerships with leading customers and talented global workforce. We are pleased to partner with the IGS management team and support IGS in its next phase of growth."

Rich Crawford, CEO of IGS commented, "We are excited to partner with J.F. Lehman & Company as we further expand our global customer reach and continue to help our customers solve their unique reliability, efficiency and durability requirements."

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Benefit Street Partners.

Jones Day served as legal counsel for J.F. Lehman & Company. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to IGS and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to the selling shareholders.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

For more information about J.F. Lehman & Company, please visit www.jflpartners.com.

