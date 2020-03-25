ixlayer Launches COVID-19 Clinical Testing Platform to Power Labs and Health Systems

The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours - enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, an industry leader in technology solutions for health testing, has adapted its platform to address the need to rapidly launch and scale COVID-19 clinical testing. The ixlayer platform, already encompassing the security components that are complex and time-consuming to deliver, has been adapted for COVID-19 specific content and user flows, allowing physicians/health systems, organizations, and university groups to quickly connect with partnering labs to deliver COVID-19 clinical testing.

"When the World Health Organization declared rapid and global testing was needed to address COVID-19, I knew that would present challenges. Bringing a new test online can be complicated and time-consuming without technology solutions. Thankfully, the ixlayer platform has been efficiently delivering precision health testing across the U.S. using the telehealth model for several years, so we already have the needed security and infrastructure in place," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "I am proud of my team's swift modifications to the ixlayer platform, ensuring the additional measures needed to scale COVID-19 testing nationally are in place."

Learning from the global responses to COVID-19, ixlayer made sure the platform addressed the issues facing U.S. clinical labs including:

Scalable technology to support multiple labs and providers across all states,

Telemedicine infrastructure so ordering physicians can connect with patients at home,

Secure online (HIPAA compliant) collection of patient health screening and eligibility data,

Third-party Telemedicine physician networks to support high demand, and

Ability to schedule COVID-19 sample collection for patient drive-through.

The ixlayer platform has specific user flows and content for each type of relationship, connecting clinical laboratories to:

Organizations,

Employee groups, and

Physicians/health systems.

For example, physicians order tests on the platform using their NPI number. Employee groups or researchers can access the platform through a clinical portal to order tests. Patients can also directly request testing by logging in to the secure Patient Portal and completing a Health Screening Eligibility Questionnaire that evaluates their current symptoms, recent travel, and community exposure to COVID-19. They then provide the contact information for their healthcare provider and the platform reaches out to the provider to review the patient's request and determine if the test is a good fit for their present situation.

The COVID-19 Clinical Test platform also gathers real-time data, including demographics on positive and negative tests by age, gender and geographic location - allowing the Centers for Disease Control or other researchers to identify trends in disease transmission. In addition, if a large number of inconclusive or "no-call" results are present in a given area, issues with the testing pipeline can be identified and addressed rapidly.

Finally, content throughout the platform was thoughtfully developed, using CDC and WHO guidelines, to ensure patients have accurate, up-to-date educational materials. The content is evaluated and adjusted regularly, as CDC and WHO guidelines and recommendations evolve. It can also be customized for an individual group's specific needs while maintaining the integrity of the message from these leading authorities.

"We can support not only the infrastructure and technology issues of the clinical labs and healthcare system, but also deliver metrics to help researchers model and learn from disease trends. Now, employee groups can also order bulk testing to clear employees, so only the healthy are in essential positions," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "I hope our platform can help connect the critical pathways in the national health ecosystem working diligently to combat COVID-19."

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions to power precision health testing to physicians, health systems, health-focused companies, and pharmaceutical partners. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing.

The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Test can plug into any health system and lab within 48 hours - enabling labs to digitize ordering and produce real-time results delivery while also streamlining healthcare so physicians can pre-screen patients, order tests, coordinate sample collection, and triage patients to the right care ... all from afar.

