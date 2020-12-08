iX Biopharma's Xativa(TM) bags "CBD Product of the Year" accolade from the Australian Cannabis Industry Awards 2020

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma", "the Company", or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") is pleased to announce that Xativa™, the Group's novel sublingual medicinal cannabidiol ("CBD") wafer, clinched the "CBD Product of the Year" accolade presented by the Cannabis Industry Awards 2020 in Australia.

The Cannabis Industry Awards recognises cannabis pioneers, professionals and corporations who contribute to the social progression and innovation of the fast growing cannabis industry in Australia. Under the Business Awards category, awards are presented to organisations and their respective products or services for innovation, excellence and impact. The awards are judged independently and transparently by a diverse panel of volunteers who are industry experts and community trailblazers, ensuring a level playing field to make the awards truly representative. This is in contrast to pay-to-play awards where winners are selected by the awards company or public vote, which can favour large companies with deep pockets.

Xativa™, which contains a nano-emulsion of broad-spectrum CBD and 0.0% THC delivered using the Group's patented WaferiX™ sublingual delivery technology, is a highly differentiated and superior dosage form that provides users with rapid and more predictable absorption of drug actives, improved bioavailability and the potential for faster therapeutic action. Furthermore, Xativa™ offers a fixed unit dose that is familiar to physicians, facilitating standardised prescription and precise dosing – an important attribute that is not commonly found amongst existing CBD alternatives (mainly flowers and oils) today.

Since its launch in Australia in April 2020, Xativa™ has garnered enthusiastic response from doctors and consumers who have acknowledged that Xativa™ differentiates from other existing products available in the market. The launch was covered by an Australian national news network, Nine News, which helped to raise awareness of the benefits of Xativa™ and the Group's proprietary Waferix™ technology.

Dr Janakan Krishnarajah, Chief Operating Officer of iX Biopharma said, "We are delighted that Xativa™, fast dissolving sublingual CBD wafers have been recognised as setting the benchmark for novel cannabis delivery. This next generation CBD product is turning heads and generating strong demand from consumers and physicians for its rapid disintegration under the tongue, superior bioavailability and fast onset of action. Xativa™ offers consumers certainty with fixed dosing and is discreet, convenient and easy to use. These features clearly differentiate Xativa™ from the other 150 products in the Australian market."

For more information on Xativa™, please refer to the link below:[http://www.ixbiopharma.com/xativa]

About iX Biopharma Ltd

iX Biopharma is a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). For more information, please visit: https://www.ixbiopharma.com/aboutus

