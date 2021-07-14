iWedia Celebrates 10th Anniversary Providing State-Of-The-Art Solutions for TV Devices

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, one of the leading providers of software components and solutions for TV devices for major service operators and consumer electronics manufacturers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To mark this significant milestone, iWedia has announced the donation of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund, prioritizing those who need them the most in countries that can afford them the least.

First established in 2011, iWedia has stayed true to its commitment to provide state-of-the-art solutions. Through the course of the past decade, operators worldwide have recognized iWedia as a valuable partner in a rapidly changing industry and a provider that brings both world-class software products and professional system integration services to the table.

During the course of those 10 years, iWedia has worked closely with many leading companies at the forefront of the transition to new entertainment service delivery paradigms, in particular for living room experiences, including Google, all major SOC vendors, system integrators and tier 1 telco operators. The company has celebrated many key milestones with its clients, from the industry's first Android deployment for Swisscom, the first Android TV STBs for Bouygues Telecom, the first launch of a new OTT platform for Telus, to launching a new monetisation business model for True Digital and helping the automotive industry deploying its infotainment offering in Europe and Japan.

Equally, it has serviced the right deployment for companies in new markets, such as KDDI and NTT Plala in Japan. Along the way, iWedia has expanded into APAC and LATAM; embarked on the development of a highly successful product offering from a truly global broadcast stack to a powerful and highly reliable media player; and become one of the first companies to have its broadcast stack certified on a Netflix Hybrid Hailstorm operator STB.

"We are delighted to be celebrating our first ten years in the industry," comments iWedia CEO, Hans-Juergen Desor. "While the past year and a half has offered all sorts of challenges, as a company we are poised to take advantage of the excellent platform we have built over the past decade and use it as a launchpad for the next ten years to come; continuing to develop the crucial components that help operators differentiate their TV service offerings for some of the leading media companies in the industry."

