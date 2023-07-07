iWantGreatCare and Top Doctors merge to become the leading company for patient reviews in the healthcare sector

The goal is to become the reference company for reviews of doctors, clinics, and hospitals in the UK, to bring the best technology to the entire healthcare ecosystem, public and private

LONDON, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Doctors®, the leading technology group in the digital transformation of the healthcare sector and easy access to the best medical specialists, has announced its merger with the British company iWantGreatCare (IWGC), leading company in the patient experience of doctors, clinics, and hospitals.

The operation, which was completed using their own funds, aims to create synergies between both teams to take on new business challenges: becoming the reference company for patient reviews of doctors, clinics, and hospitals in the UK, creating new synergies in the private sector and accelerating IWGC's penetration into the public sector.

Alberto E. Porciani, CEO and Co-founder of Top Doctors, affirms the merger will bolster their technology offerings, delivering an inclusive service for medical professionals, centres, hospitals, and patients. IWGC's review system, he says, integrates seamlessly with PHIN (Private Healthcare Information Network) and the NHS (National Health Service).

The merger is hailed as a breakthrough for UK patients, providers, and clinicians by Jon Twinn, CEO of IWGC. The fusion of Top Doctors and iWantGreatCare—both platforms committed to helping people find optimal care—will result in a powerful one-stop-shop for the UK public, the NHS, and the entire health sector.

The merger will retain the distinct brands and teams. IWGC will operate as an independent entity within the Top Doctors Group, preserving its identity and workforce. The goal is to create synergies that offer top-notch technology to the entire healthcare ecosystem, improving care processes, and facilitating communication between patients and healthcare professionals.

IWGC has championed transparency in healthcare through patient reviews in the UK for 15 years, publishing over 6 million reviews. Its clients include a wide range of NHS and private providers from large hospital groups and Trusts to private clinics, GP Practices and hospices. The merger will amalgamate these with Top Doctors' own clients, establishing a growing international network of B2B partnerships.

The merger brings the Top Doctors Group's total employee count to 455. The group expects to close the 2023 fiscal year with $28 million in annual recurring revenue, indicating a growth of over 50% compared to the previous year.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148450/Top_Doctors_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Top Doctors