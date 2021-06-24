Ivno and CloudMargin announce strategic partnership combining blockchain technology with collateral management

- Unique partnership leverages CloudMargin's proven cloud-based collateral management capabilities and Ivno's Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Tokenization software

- Empowers better use of balance sheet capabilities through Tokenization of underlying assets

- Instantaneously records and immediately settles Tokenized collateral transactions

- Minimises transfer costs, failures and cash trapped in transit

- Optimises liquidity and liquidity insight

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivno, the London-based financial markets Tokenization company, and CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, today announced a new strategic partnership that leverages Ivno's distributed ledger technology (DLT) and CloudMargin's collateral management capabilities. The first-of-its-kind partnership will enable market participants to benefit from minimising transfer costs, settlement failures and cash trapped in transit whilst optimising liquidity via a wide range of Tokenization solutions. It will also deliver significantly improved operational and treasury efficiencies.

The proposition combines Ivno's DLT Tokenization and CloudMargin's award-winning cloud-based collateral management platform. Market participants will have the ability to Tokenize cash, cash equivalent and high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to use for collateral. This approach will give clients the ability to instantaneously record and immediately settle Tokenized asset transactions whilst maintaining a legal look-through to the underlying asset. In addition to optimising operational processes and intraday cash flow, clients will derive further benefit from real-time liquidity insight and the ability to post and receive collateral outside normal banking window cut-offs.

Ivno is a blockchain Tokenization software supplier to financial markets clients requiring innovative solutions to reconcile value transfer requirements instantly and securely. Its offering is specifically applicable to Tokenized assets and stablecoin use cases for value transfer. CloudMargin's advanced collateral workflow and settlement functionality, combined with Ivno's technology, will enable mutual clients to benefit from robust, secure, business-defining solutions for liquidity management and payment modelling.

Aaron Grantham, CEO of Ivno, said: "Clients are now able to seamlessly combine the strength of CloudMargin's operational credentials with Ivno's immediate value transfer software for instant Tokenization and settlement. Working in partnership with CloudMargin will enable our shared clients to leverage the benefits of a world-class team and technology by providing a highly innovative solution which delivers tangible value to their business."

Simon Millington, Global Head of Business Development at CloudMargin, said: "CloudMargin has always strived to be at the forefront of modern technology initiatives within collateral management. We believe that Ivno's Tokenization technology represents a practical application of blockchain technology to solve settlement challenges within collateral management; it offers a compelling use case that gives firms a centralised, secure ledger where all parties – counterparties and their respective custodians – have access to the same information to settle instantly, thereby accelerating the settlement process. We are excited to work with Ivno to begin delivering this unprecedented service to the industry."

CloudMargin and Ivno have successfully completed initial testing on the initiative and validated workflows for secure settlement between the two technology providers. The partners are now seeking firms aiming to gain benefits from the compression of their settlement cycles to be part of the larger proof-of-concept.

About Ivno

Ivno, co-founded by Chris Rayner-Cook and Dan Halstead, comprises senior financial services professionals and dynamic technology experts. Their experience encompasses fund management, operations, risk management and technology, including DLT change programmes. The development team brings over 40 years of successful enterprise software development and implementation project experience. Ivno's software is the Tokenization engine for deployment in the Corda environment, with interoperability with other blockchain architectures such as Ethereum. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London. www.ivno.io

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than 20 industry awards and honours since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model helps leading sell-side and buy-side financial institutions globally – including banks, brokerage and asset management firms, pension funds and insurance companies – meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce dramatically growing costs associated with collateral requirements. CloudMargin delivers its robust, secure platform directly as well as through outsourcers and major industry service providers. Partner to and owned by the market, CloudMargin's strategic investors include Deutsche Bank, Citi, Deutsche Börse, IHS Markit and Jefferies, as well as venture capital firm Illuminate Financial. With more than 20 integration partnerships, CloudMargin was the first collateral management solution provider to be a member of the SWIFT network, facilitating straight-through processing through settlement. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

