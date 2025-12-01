IVD Labware Market worth $5.04 billion by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IVD Labware Market , valued at US$3.61billion in 2024, stood at US$3.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.04 billion by the end of the period. Market growth is primarily driven by the steady rise in diagnostic testing volumes across clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, hematology, and microbiology. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, expanding infectious disease surveillance programs, and increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis are pushing laboratories to consume higher volumes of tubes, vials, plates, pipettes, and other labware products. Hospitals and clinical laboratories are also scaling their testing capacities in line with patient load and disease complexity, contributing to higher routine consumption of IVD labware.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55263041

Browse in-depth TOC on "IVD Labware Market"

523 - Tables

55 - Figures

392 - Pages

By application, the IVD labware market is segmented into immunoassays, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, and other applications. In 2024, the clinical chemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD labware market because it supports some of the highest-volume tests performed across diagnostic laboratories. Clinical chemistry relies heavily on a wide range of labware for sample preparation, reagent handling, and other workflows. The demand is further driven by the growing global burden of chronic diseases, all of which require frequent biochemical testing for diagnosis and ongoing monitoring.

By end user, the IVD labware market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, academic institutes, and other end users. In 2024, clinical laboratories held the largest share of the IVD labware market because they perform a high volume of testing across a broad range of applications, requiring a steady and reliable supply of tubes, plates, vials, and other labware to support daily operations. These laboratories handle routine, specialized, and high-complexity tests, making consistent use of labware essential for maintaining sample quality and workflow continuity. The growing need for standardized testing, the increasing inflow of samples from hospitals and clinics, and the expansion of laboratory networks further contributed to their strong demand for IVD labware.

By geography, The IVD labware market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD labware market in 2024, supported by a highly developed diagnostics infrastructure and strong reliance on laboratory-based testing across hospitals and clinical laboratories. The US, in particular, drives market leadership due to its high testing volumes, widespread use of advanced diagnostic platforms, and sustained investment in improving laboratory quality and efficiency. The region's substantial burden of diseases further increases the need for reliable labware products, establishing North America as the primary contributor to global demand.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55263041

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Greiner AG (Austria), Avantor, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Tarsons Products Ltd. (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), Azenta, Inc. (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), and Brand Group (Germany).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading player in the IVD labware market, supported by a broad product portfolio that includes tubes, plates, beakers, vials, pipettes, and other labware products. The company's strong global sales presence and well-established distribution network allow it to supply its products effectively across numerous countries. Thermo Fisher Scientific also invests heavily in R&D, which helps the company introduce new products and maintain its competitive position in the IVD labware market.

Eppendorf (Germany)

Eppendorf holds a strong position in the IVD labware market, supported by continuous investment in innovation and a broad global presence. The company allocates a significant portion of its annual revenue to research and development, demonstrating its commitment to developing high-quality labware solutions. Eppendorf operates through a wide network of subsidiaries and distributors across all major regions, ensuring broad accessibility to its products.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Pipette Calibrators Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Blood Collection Devices Market

Immunoassay Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Get access to the latest updates on IVD Labware Companies and IVD Labware Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg