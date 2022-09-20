iValue Group Strengthens Its Advisory Board with Appointment of IT Industry Expert and Veteran Business Leader Rajesh Janey

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Rajesh Janey, a well-known industry expert and seasoned technologist, has been named to the advisory board of iValue InfoSolutions. In this capacity, he will engage with iValue leadership team and provide guidance on company's both organic and inorganic growth strategy. iValue is a premium technology enabler driving 'Go to Market' for niche, compelling, and complementary offerings with consultative approach for Enterprise Digital Transformation around Application Life Cycle Management, to address emerging business needs, in the hybrid multi-cloud model, covering Capex and Opex needs.

Mr. Rajesh Janey

Rajesh has close to four decades of experience in the technology industry across hardware, software, and services with expertise in leading cross cultural, multi-geo teams; managing P&L in complex matrix organisations and leading transformation during three of the largest tech mergers. Rajesh has held leadership positions across some of the biggest companies. He brings leadership, management, technical and alliances expertise to iValue.

In his prior roles, Rajesh was the Sr. Vice President – Global Alliances for Dell Technologies, and was the first ever senior executive based in India for Global Alliances in Dell. He spent over fifteen years with Dell Technologies and EMC in various roles as President and Managing Director of the Enterprise business in India and President – EMC India and SAARC. He also served as NetApp (President – India and SAARC). Besides, Rajesh has also served as Chairman of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Subcommittee on Cloud Computing. He has also been on the board of SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) India and on the Executive Board of the American Chambers of Commerce in India (AMCHAM).

"I am incredibly proud and excited to announce the creation of our advisory board. The experience this group brings to the company is invaluable and today marks yet another critical inflection point for iValue," said iValue Infosolutions' Founder & Managing Director Mr. Sunil Pillai. "Rajesh impressed me with his business acumen and his technology expertise. He has been the torch bearer for growth of big corporates in India including Dell EMC, NetApp, and HP to name a few. His experience and guidance will be invaluable, as we accelerate our next phase of growth through both geographical expansion and inorganic growth across security and cloud services. We are excited to have Rajesh on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him," Mr. Sunil concludes.

"With the ever evolving Cloud and security landscape, Enterprises are looking at consultative approach to help in their journey of Digital Transformation. Application Lifecycle Management and Security. iValue's focus and expertise in enabling this integrated approach, explains the company's extraordinary growth since inception," said Mr. Rajesh Janey. "I look forward to advising the leadership team as they take the company to its next phase of growth and geographical expansion by adding critical capabilities to its portfolio, including cloud security, software and application lifecycle management."

About iValue InfoSolutions

A market leader and technology enabler who assists businesses in managing, optimizing, and protecting their digital assets. iValue is proud to have served for over 6000+ customers across industry verticals through 900+ Partners & direct alliances with 75+ 'Best of Breed' Technology OEMs. iValue has a direct presence across 18+ locations covering South-East Asia & Africa continents with Consulting; Solutioning; Vertical & Horizontal focused teams, addressing Technology enablement, Pre-sales, Sales & Post-sales needs of Customer for Private, Public and Hybrid cloud needs. iValue ASEAN operates with HQ in Singapore, with local entities in Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka apart from Nairobi (Kenya) office for Africa foray.

