IUX MARKETS LTD WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IUX Markets Ltd, a leading forex broker, has been recognised as the 'Best Risk Management Technology Forex Broker, Asia, 2025' and the 'Best Forex Broker for Low Spreads, Asia, 2025' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the Global Brand Awards. This recognition reflects IUX Market Ltd's commitment to providing innovative features, client-focused services and competitive trading conditions.

The Global Brand Awards recognises outstanding achievements across various industries worldwide. IUX Market Ltd received this award for its continued efforts in providing innovative trading solutions, ultra-low spreads, and advanced risk management tools, ensuring a secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading experience for clients globally.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "We are thrilled to honour IUX Markets with the 2025 awards for Best Risk Management Technology Forex Broker and Best Forex Broker for Low Spreads in Asia. IUX's unwavering commitment to delivering ultra-low spreads, cutting-edge risk management tools, and a client-centric trading experience sets a remarkable standard in the industry. Congratulations to the IUX team for their outstanding achievements and continued innovation "

Commenting on winning the award, Alex Delarue, Regional Commercial Director (APAC), IUX Markets Ltd, commented, "We're thrilled to receive the recognition from Global Brands Magazine with the awards for Best Risk Management Technology and Best Forex Broker for Low Spreads in Asia 2025. It's a great testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at IUX. These awards inspire us to keep pushing boundaries and improving the trading experience for our clients. At IUX, our goal has always been to provide a platform that combines security, technology, and affordability, and it's amazing to see that our efforts are being recognized. We're excited for what's ahead and will continue to focus on delivering the best possible service to our traders."

ABOUT IUX MARKETS LTD

IUX was established in 2016 as a provider of online CFD trading services. The company places great importance on its clients' trading journey and remains committed to continuously refining its technology, personalized services, and educational resources. Over the years, as the industry and client expectations have evolved, IUX has firmly positioned itself as a trusted and leading regulated broker.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors, and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards events were held at some of the most iconic properties in the world, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriot Marquis, Galaxy Macau, The Athenee Hotel, to name a few. The next awards ceremony will take place on the 13th of June 2025 at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

