IT'S OFFICIAL! HOST CITY AND TIMING OF GAMES OF THE FUTURE 2025 CONFIRMED: DUBAI, AUTUMN, 2025

His Excellency Ghanim Al Hajeri, Director General, General Authority of Sport, UAE: "There can be no doubt of Dubai's status as the world leader and a hub for the brightest and best in sports and technology. It is therefore a natural step for Dubai to play host to the Games of the Future 2025, building on its platform of excellence and directing this towards being a key part the phygital movement and this great tournament.

"Hosting the Games of the Future 2025 next autumn will showcase Dubai's extensive experience in delivering world class sporting tournaments, but also send a message to the world that Dubai is dedicated to growing and building a truly global phygital community rooted in innovation and excellence."

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International commented: "We are thrilled to announce that Dubai, the world's leading technology powerhouse, will be hosting the Games of the Future 2025.

"This partnership is a perfect fit. The most important event in the phygital sporting calendar, taking place in Dubai, a city pushing the boundaries of sporting and technological advancement. It could not be a more exciting proposition. "Players and teams from around the world will be able to enjoy not only what promises to be an unsurpassed phygital competitive experience, but also have the opportunity to soak up the city's unparallelled tech, sport and gaming culture."

The Games of the Future 2025 promises to be an extravaganza of phygital sporting excellence. Teams from around the world are already in the process of qualifying via the World Phygital Community (WPC) and participating in its Phygital Games 2024/25 tournament season.

Teams skilled enough to make it to the Games of the Future 2025 are promised an inspirational experience. Dubai has recently launched the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 – aimed at attracting technology giants, as well as digital, gaming and experiential talent globally. This city-wide 10 year program is now fully focused on building and growing the ever-expanding phygital community, and will act as a hub aimed at nurturing phygital development and excellence whilst a host city of the Games of the Future, and beyond.

The Games of the Future places no restrictions on its participants and welcomes everyone, regardless of their age, gender and nationality. Phygital International expects Games of the Future 2025 in Dubai to welcome thousands of world-class athletes and esports persons from as many as 100 countries, as part of national and multinational teams. It's so popular in fact, that the host nation bid process for Games of the Future 2026 and 2027 is already underway with bids received from multiple cities across the globe.

Notes to Editors

Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian of the Games of the Future, the tournament operator and oversees the bidding process for each host city.

Phygital International website

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization which aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital communities globally.

The non-commercial organization aims to build a community of global partners, members and followers. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and host the Phygital Games, which acts as the qualifying mechanism for the Games of the Future.

WPC website

The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The annual tournament brings together the next generation of dynamic sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in UAE.

The Games of the Future website

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467497/Phygital_International_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467500/Phygital_International_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467496/Phygital_International_3.jpg