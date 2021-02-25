Itiviti named Best Sell-Side OMS at TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced it has been named the Best Sell-Side OMS by the A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2021.

The sell-side OMS category shortlist was selected by a panel of industry experts assessing entrants' overall capability. Winners were chosen by market participants via online voting. .

Andrew Delaney, President of the A-Team Group, commented: "Our awards recognize leading providers of trading technology solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets and Itiviti has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate Itiviti for winning the Best Sell-Side OMS in recognition for the continuing excellence in the trading technology space."

Itiviti's sell-side OMS is a flexible, high performance solution capable of automating multiple high and low-touch trading workflows and middle office functions. Certified for cybersecurity (ISO27001), the system supports multi-asset, high-volume trading throughout the order lifecycle while meeting ever-changing regulatory requirements across the globe.

Itiviti's sell-side OMS is continuously being updated with new features and functionality including a new Program Trading module that provides large sell-side institutions with the ability to trade a basket of stocks simultaneously for index arbitrage, portfolio restructuring, or outright buy/sell interests. With this new add-on, Itiviti's customers can handle large volumes of orders and trade Equity, Fixed Income, FX and ETFs efficiently on a highly automated platform.

Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering, Itiviti, commented: "We are honored to receive this award for our innovative and robust OMS capabilities. It is a validation of our long-standing commitment to provide our clients with the latest and best trading technology to improve their overall performance and operational efficiency. We thank A-Team Group for the recognition and our clients for voting for us."

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

