Itiviti Named Best Low-Latency Trading Network

- Recognized for Innovation and Connectivity Excellence at Buy-Side Technology Awards 2020

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that NYFIX, their Order Routing Network (ORN), has won the Best Low-Latency Trading Network category during the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2020 .

"We strive for the continual innovation and advancement of our technology," said Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering, Itiviti. "This year we have redoubled that effort and overhauled the entire infrastructure that supports NYFIX to further increase the reliability and resilience of the platform. We've also made a sizable investment in the cloud transformation of the platform through AWS. Itiviti isn't looking to keep up with technological advancements in the FinTech space, we are looking to set the pace."

NYFIX provides near real-time access to practically every major source of liquidity across all asset classes. And Itiviti's recent investment in NYFIX enables the firm to further support the electronification of the Fixed Income market by supporting inventory transparency, price discovery, and the most efficient use of the messaging workflow.

"We congratulate Itiviti on this award," said Victor Anderson Global Content Director of WatersTechnology. "Itiviti's continued investment in innovation is clear and we hope to see them continue to lead the way in the industry."

NYFIX connects more than 1,100 buy-side and 600 sell-side participants and routes a daily volume of 28 million+ messages. NYFIX is the first ORN to offer both Hub & Spoke and Point-to-Point connection services, allowing its members to optimize trading efficiency across all asset classes and phases of the trade lifecycle.

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital

