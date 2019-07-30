Itiviti Appoints Gavin Welsh as Head of Customer Success, Strengthening Customer Focus

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Gavin Welsh as EVP, Head of Customer Success, Itiviti Group. Gavin brings more than 25 years' experience of Fintech customer support and relations to Itiviti, most recently as Global Head of Client Coverage at TradingScreen. Reporting to CEO Rob Mackay, Gavin will define and drive Itiviti's customer strategy.

The Head of Customer Success is a new global role within Itiviti Group, established to reflect and further enhance the company's strong focus on its customers. In this position, Gavin Welsh will oversee customer relations as well as the company's support offerings.

"Being a trusted supplier of high-performing financial technology is no longer enough," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti Group. "Today's customers want Itiviti to be a partner that combines the best of local in-person support during trading hours with 24 hour support from Itiviti's globally distributed support teams. They need our innovation to support their business and strategic ambitions, but also our guidance and mentorship, where we share our knowledge and help them foresee challenges."

"I am excited to join Itiviti at this point in time where the focus needs to shift from products to people," said Gavin Welsh. "By creating the Head of Customer Success role, Itiviti shows that the company takes this shift seriously. It is no longer just about selling products and services; it's about becoming a true partner to customers, making sure that investments in our solutions are geared towards their business development and strategic objectives."

"Gavin is an exceptionally talented addition to our executive team and the perfect choice as Head of Customer Success," continued Rob Mackay. "His track record speaks for itself: the customer support organizations he led rated top in both service quality and case resolution rates. In addition to that, Gavin has shown his strategic and technical skills in creating and implementing best-in-class support tools, not only within the support organization but also for customers."

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or follow Itiviti on social media: Twitter @Itiviti AB, Facebook @ItivitiAB, and LinkedIn.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

