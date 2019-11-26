Itiviti Adds Low-latency Gateways in Thailand to Extend ASEAN Market Reach

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced new gateways to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Thailand Futures Exchange, enabling its domestic and international customers to trade listed equities and derivatives in the Thai markets.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) serves as the main trading venue for listed securities in Thailand and provides technology to facilitate trading. A subsidiary of SET established in 2014, Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) offers stock index, interest rate, agriculture, rubber, energy and precious metals futures, and options on futures contracts. With 104 million contracts traded in 2018, TFEX is ranked 26th in the Futures Industry Association list of the top global derivatives exchanges.

"We are excited to work with the SET Group and very pleased to enter a new phase of our partnership, introducing more trading technology options for market participants," said Ofir Gefen, SVP, Head of APAC, Itiviti. "Our new low-latency gateways to SET and TFEX set a new benchmark in market connectivity and demonstrate Itiviti's intent to broaden our presence across ASEAN markets. Our recent expansion into Indonesia is now well formed and Thailand is a natural next step."

