HANNOVER MESSE 2019: itelligence presents intelligent solutions for process optimisation

itelligence to Showcase Solutions for 'Integrated Industry – Industrial Intelligence'

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's HANNOVER MESSE (HMI) from April 1 to 5, one of the leading international SAP consultants, itelligence from Bielefeld, will make intelligent solutions for process optimisation come alive using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). This ties in with the slogan of the world's most important industrial trade fair: "Integrated Industry – Industrial Intelligence".

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

At four modern workstations in Hall 7, Booth E12, itelligence will offer HMI 2019 visitors concrete insights into the enormous potential of connected technologies for logistics, production, customer service, maintenance and analytics on the basis of use cases from its own consulting activities. What's more, at a round-table discussion with cooperation partner HARTING and VDI nachrichten, solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) will be presented and the world's first management robot will be showcased in a live demo.

Honoured multiple times as one of the leading SAP consulting companies, itelligence AG has been supporting SME customers on their individual paths to a connected future for many years. The focus is always on creating specific added value together with and for the customers. This is also shown in the use cases presented by itelligence at HMI. Together with XERVON, an international service provider for industrial maintenance, the Bielefeld-based SAP consulting firm uses AI and ML systems to make cooling towers and sewage treatment plants smart, optimising their maintenance and operation. In this project, itelligence is supporting XERVON as one of the winners of the "itelligence of Things" initiative which encourages companies to start the digital transformation.

Other examples presented at the booth illustrate the enormous wealth of applications for digital technologies in industry. In the fields of logistics and production for example, itelligence will showcase a wide range of AI- and ML-based solutions including process optimisation in supply and production logistics, material flow control, tracking of delivery processes and digitalised stock optimisation. The focus here is on the optimisation possibilities offered by the use of SAP cloud technologies and SAP S/4HANA. itelligence will also use concrete practical cases to demonstrate how for instance neural networks are used in quality assurance.

Further insights such as how the networking of production processes in industry can optimise processes and therefore reduce costs will be given at the "IIoT Expert Talk" event in the evening of April 3, 2019. At the end of the day, itelligence together with its cooperation partner of HARTING and VDI nachrichten invites visitors to an information and networking evening in the Robotation Academy on the exhibition grounds. From 6.45 pm Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence AG, and Philip Harting, CEO of HARTING Technology Group, will report on options and experiences in digital transformation at an expert round table on the subject of the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT). The discussion will be chaired by the editor-in-chief of VDI nachrichten, Ken Fouhy. Doors open at 6.15 pm; registration in advance is not required.

Cooperation between SAP consultants itelligence and HARTING, the leading manufacturer of industrial connection hardware, started in September 2018. The focus is on the joint development of innovative technologies in the context of Industry 4.0. The two companies are currently developing an integrated tracking and weighing solution for registering containers in production. Further projects are in the pipeline as part of the technology and development cooperation between itelligence and HARTING.

On April 2 at 11.20 am in Hall 14, Booth L19, itelligence will also introduce "RoboMe", the world's first management robot. The digital management assistant will be presented in a live demo by Thomas Noermark, Global Head of AI Practices at itelligence AG. "RoboMe" combines KI, chatbot and robotics technologies with machine learning to carry out day-to-day management tasks independently. This gives managers more time for more complex management tasks and decision-making.

itelligence AG can be found in Hall 7, Booth E12 at Hanover Messe from April 1 to 5, 2019. To arrange a meeting with the itelligence experts at the booth please email Anfrage@itelligence.de.

To arrange a press conference please email itelligence@lhlk.de.



itelligence

itelligence AG supports businesses in the implementation and optimization of IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technologies with services and products developed in-house.

As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports large enterprises and SME companies in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes consultation services in IT strategies and transformation, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of local presence, global proficiency, and comprehensive industry expertise. Every client relationship is based on the concept of invention at itelligence, on creating the perfect tool for each client's specific needs. This very process consistently promotes innovation through the use of IT – for the entire scope of each client's business. This is the promise that itelligence has been fulfilling for thousands of satisfied customers since the company's founding thirty years ago. itelligence's long-term economic success and important contributions to innovation have been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading IT analysts.

itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and has over 8,000 employees across 25 countries. In 2018, itelligence generated 926.6 million euros in total sales. www.itelligencegroup.com

Press contact

Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AG

Silvia Dicke

itelligence AG

Königsbreede 1

D-33605 Bielefeld

E: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

T: +49 (0) 521 / 9-14-48-107

W: http://itelligencegroup.com/de/

SOURCE itelligence AG