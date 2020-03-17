itelligence AG Once Again Achieves Partner Center of Expertise Certification from SAP

Global initiative provides support of the highest standard for 21 countries

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG, a leading global SAP® consulting company, has once again received the well-respected Partner Center of Expertise certification (Partner COE). This SAP certification helps ensure users of SAP software a consistent, high level of service and support in software maintenance globally. SAP resellers have to undergo the certification process and the associated audit anew every two years. In the case of itelligence, which has achieved the highest possible reseller status of SAP platinum partner, this certification now covers 21 countries.

The SAP certification attests to itelligence AG providing top-quality service

The Partner Center of Expertise certification from SAP involved assessing the entire support system, including personnel, processes, and the service infrastructure for itelligence. This certification confirms that itelligence fulfills standards for outstanding quality of service, as well as technical and organizational performance. This certification is a prerequisite for global resellers offering product maintenance services (SAP Standard Support or SAP Enterprise Support) for different solutions in the SAP software landscape. itelligence AG has support authorization for SAP Business All-in-One, SAP Analytics, SAP HANA® , SAP Mobile Platform, Database and Data Management and covers the omnichannel solution SAP Commerce.

itelligence takes a global approach: 21 countries re-certified

itelligence AG has continuously developed its global service and support strategy over recent years as an SAP partner. The goal of this strategy and of the delivery model it is based on is to provide optimum support to customers around the world in all aspects of managed services. Now itelligence subsidiaries in Australia and Malaysia are included in this global approach, meaning itelligence subsidiaries in 21 countries or sub-regions were re-certified for the next two years.

Lars Janitz, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Managed Services, itelligence AG, stresses the significance of the certification for itelligence's global services strategy: "The re-certification is an important element of our consistent efforts to enhance our local and global managed services business. Customer focus, committed service staff, high quality, flexibility and efficiency, as well as an innovative service portfolio form the basis of our business model."

Intensive SAP audits assess tools, processes, and personnel

SAP has significantly intensified its inspection of processes and tools as part of the Partner COE certification process and criteria has become more stringent. SAP audited itelligence's global ticket tool, based on the SAP Solution Manager, directly in the system. All these assessments attest to superb competence in itelligence's dealings with customers.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated BEUR 1.040 in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

Contact:

Head of Corporate Public Relations

Silvia Dicke

Tel.: +49-(0)-521 / 9-14-48-107

E-mail: Silvia.Dicke@itelligence.de

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE itelligence AG