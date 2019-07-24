itel Debuts its Latest Selfie Series Smartphone S15 with Google Gallery Go

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- itel, a mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience, has today announced to launch its latest Selfie series smartphone S15 with Google Gallery Go in order to bring the best selfie experience to the consumers.

itel is the first global mobile phone brand to partner with Google on the Gallery Go project. In line with itel's commitment, this initiative aims to benefit the brand's millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

itel S15 which feature the new Gallery Go will present a number of benefits to consumers including:

A light and fast gallery optimized for Android Go phone

Smarter storage – Easily find*, manage and storge photos on the device

Easier editing – Make user's photo look their best with auto-enhance

"We are delighted to launch the itel S15 featuring Google's latest optimized offline gallery - Gallery Go," said David Lei, General Manager of itel Mobile, "We believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionized human social life should belong to everyone. By bringing Gallery Go to itel S15 devices, we will make it easier for consumers in emerging markets, especially in Africa regions, the opportunity to enjoy the best selfie experience through our products."

"We created Gallery Go, a fast and smart photo gallery, for people who don't have access to reliable Wi-Fi or online backup," said Ben Greenwood, Product Manager for Google Photos, "Gallery Go brings some of the best features from Google Photos to help you find, edit and manage your memories and we're thrilled to collaborate with itel to bring the app to itel S15 and select A55 Android Go devices in Africa."

itel S15

The itel S15 comes with the 6.1-inches HD + IPS 19.5:9 Waterdrop FullScreen display with a 16MP selfie camera and 8MP rear dual camera and flash lights.

The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM, powered by SC7731E Quad-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 3000mAh big battery with AI Power Master, as well as face unlock and fingerprint sensor to protect your privacy.

Last but not least, the AI Face Beauty 3.0 gives a major upgrade on the way to shoot. The AI algorithm identifies your facial features, skin tone and lighting environment to add beauty effects tailored to individual facial features, and bring out your unique natural beauty.

itel S15 will be rolling out in August throughout Africa.

About itel

Established in 2007, itel is an entry level and reliable mobile phone brand for everyone. Adopting "Join · Enjoy" as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections. After more than 10 years' development, itel has expanded its presence in around 40 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, tablets and feature phones and in 2017, it achieved a landmark sale of more than 77 million devices globally. African Business, an authoritative business magazine in Britain, has ranked itel 17th in the 2018/2019 TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA ranking. For more information, please visit: http://www.itel-mobile.com/global/

