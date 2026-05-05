ITE Hong Kong 2026: Plenty of Bright Spots

Great Sourcing & Networking for Asian Travel Trade & Affluent FIT

HONG KONG, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE Hong Kong 2026 – the 40th edition of ITE‑Leisure and the 21st ITE‑MICE – will be held from June 11 to 14 with first two days for trade, next two for public.

Ranked world's 14th largest market, Hong Kong spent US$28.9 billion on outbound travel in 2024, and its residents made 117 million departures in 2025.

ITE Hong Kong 2026 — celebrating its 40th edition — brings together over 400 exhibitors from 55 countries and regions, including a bigger China (Chinese Mainland) Pavilion with 21 participating provinces and cities. B2B and B2C programs include business matching, KOL networking, trade and public seminars, and cultural performances.

Great for sourcing and networking, ITE2025 saw 88% of exhibitors and 50.2% of buyer/trade visitors from outside Hong Kong, with 70% from the Greater Bay Area, and 70,212 public visitors.

Visitors undaunted by Geopolitical Uncertainties:

Trade website monthly traffic grew from 84,000 (average) in late 2025 to 168,939 in March 2026, reflecting strong interest from Asia's travel trade.

March public visitor survey (688 replies) found visitors undaunted - 62.5% plan to increase 2026 travel budget, and 25.3% will maintain it. 75% took multiple holidays in 2025 confirming they're frequent, affluent travelers.

ITE2025 survey found 43% public visitors interested booking onsite, often via mobile. To generate revenue, exhibitors can promote e-booking sites and Special Offer Codes at ITE.

Roughly, ITE2026 will feature 400+ exhibitors from 55 countries/regions and 8,000 buyer/trade visitors – with 85% and 50% respectively from outside Hong Kong and 74,000 public visitors.

Plenty of Bright Spots

New official pavilions/stands from: Uganda (Africa), Mongolia (Asia) and Peru (Americas)

Uganda (Africa), Mongolia (Asia) and Peru (Americas) China (Chinese Mainland) Pavilion expands by 35% with 21 participating provinces/cities

with New Ice/Snow Travel Pavilion – exhibitors from northern Canada and Iceland (aurora, glacier tour etc.) and new Chinese exhibitors from Heilongjiang, Xinjiang, Beijing (Winter Olympics host city) and co-host district of Chongli. All famous for ice/snow sports.

– exhibitors from northern Canada and Iceland (aurora, glacier tour etc.) and new Chinese exhibitors from Heilongjiang, Xinjiang, Beijing (Winter Olympics host city) and co-host district of Chongli. All famous for ice/snow sports. B2B & B2C programs include: Business matching, KOL networking, Industry Forum on Sustainable Tourism, Special Displays on Family Travel, Eco-tourism, trade/public seminars, presentations, and cultural performances.

Panoramic China Pavilion has some provinces and cities having own designs; some hold presentations, cultural performances, and promoting products like "Panda Theme Train from Sichuan to Xinjiang".

Travel trade can apply online for complimentary Trade Day Pass. Outbound agents may apply Buyer Subsidy Scheme for additional benefits but required to spend about 2 hours in Business Matching etc.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE Hong Kong celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026.

Read Full Version >> https://www.itehk.com/travelexpo/doc/press/ITE26-Preview-May26_en.pdf

For exhibiting / visiting / registration:

Email travel@tkshk.com WhatsApp: +852 94008444 Website: https://www.itehk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2972114/ITE26.jpg