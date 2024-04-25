ITE HCMC 2024: Pioneering Sustainable Tourism for a Creating Future

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only travel expo in the region featuring an International Buyers' Program The 18th edition of the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2024), is expected to attract 220 international hosted buyers from 40 countries and territories, facilitating over 10,000 business appointments. This initiative underscores the event's commitment to offering unparalleled opportunities for direct B2B engagements between international and Vietnamese tourism businesses.

ITE HCMC 2024 - the largest international tourism event in Vietnam and Mekong sub-region will happen from 05 - 07 September at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

ITE HCMC is set to take place from September 5th to 7th, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7. Under the theme "Responsible Travel, Creating Future", ITE HCMC 2024 is dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism practices and showcasing innovative tourism products and services that meet the rigorous and diverse demands of the international travel market.

Embracing the Digital Transformation in Tourism

Recognizing the imperative of digital transformation in the tourism industry, especially in the wake of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the significant impact of the pandemic, ITE HCMC 2024 aims to lead the charge in integrating digital solutions. The event will feature a blend of traditional in-person exhibitions and online components, including 2D virtual booths equipped with interactive functionalities such as live chat, email, and appointment scheduling, thereby catering to the high demand from exhibitors and trade visitors alike.

Expanding Reach and Enhancing Collaboration

The scale of ITE HCMC 2024 is set to surpass previous editions, with an anticipated participation of over 500 exhibiting companies and brands. These will include international tourism promotion agencies, local tourism bureaus, travel agencies, accommodation providers, airlines, and transportation companies, among others.

A Hub for High-level Dialogue and Innovation

ITE HCMC 2024 will host a series of conferences, forums, and workshops, acting as a nexus for high-level discussions between government officials, tourism experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders. The focus will be on strategic, policy, and technological innovations to drive sustainable and responsible tourism development. Highlighting this year's agenda is the High-Level Tourism Forum with the theme "Responsible Travel, Creating Future," expected to draw participation from over 200 delegates.

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

Aiming to optimize attendee experience, ITE HCMC 2024 will thoughtfully arrange functional zones, including areas dedicated to local experiences such as handicrafts, coffee, and folk art, thereby creating distinctive cultural highlights. This organization ensures that visitors can efficiently navigate the expo, discovering and engaging with the rich diversity of tourism offerings.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Mrs Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, expressed, "With the esteemed participation of estemmed ministry of tourism, promotion & management agencies and renowned tourism experts, both domestic and international, ITE HCMC 2024, themed 'Responsible Travel, Creating Future,' promises to be a forum rich in practical solutions and groundbreaking initiatives. It will play a crucial role in raising awareness and commitment towards sustainable tourism, affirming the expo's status as the leading event in the region."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397146/ITE_0106_copy.jpg