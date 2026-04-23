ITALY SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY REPORTS RECORD 2025 RESULTS, AS GLOBAL BUYERS PRIORITISE ITALY'S MOST DISTINCTIVE PROPERTIES

MILAN, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy Sotheby's International Realty has reported record results from 2025, with revenue exceeding €38 million, up +68% year-on-year, confirming its position as the leading company in Italy's high-end residential real estate market.

This performance reflects a broader shift in global buyer behaviour, with Italy continuing to emerge as one of the most desirable destinations for international purchasers seeking a combination of heritage, lifestyle and long-term value preservation.

Sardinian estate sold for more than €160 million in a record deal for Italy Lodovico Pignatti Morano, Managing Partner, Italy Sotheby’s International Realty

A market increasingly shaped by high-end transactions

The company completed nearly €1 billion in transactions across 2025, with activity concentrated at the top end of the market.

Transactions that defined the year:

A landmark transaction in Costa Smeralda (Romazzino) of approximately €164 million

Over €90 million in transactions on Lake Como

Multiple deals above €20 million across Rome, Milan and Como

Continued expansion in emerging lifestyle destinations such as Lake Garda and Palermo

"In line with trends across our global network, demand for exceptional properties in Italy continues to grow, becoming more selective," said Lodovico Pignatti Morano, Managing Partner, Italy Sotheby's International Realty. "Today, 'unique' is defined by a combination of architectural significance, privacy and irreplaceable settings — from historic villas with provenance, to waterfront estates and prime city residences with terraces and iconic views.

We are seeing sustained demand from international buyers, particularly from the United States and Northern Europe, alongside a growing presence of younger high-net-worth individuals. These clients are increasingly focused on turnkey properties that combine lifestyle and long-term value, with strong interest in destinations such as Lake Como and Costa Smeralda, as well as prime urban markets like Milan and Rome.

Across all segments, there is a clear shift toward homes that offer outdoor space, discretion and immediate liveability — reflecting a more global, mobile and experience-driven approach to property ownership."

International demand remains a key driver

Demand remained strong throughout the year, supported by both an established client base and sustained lead generation, with over 32,000 inquiries.

International buyers continue to play a central role, with key markets including:

United States (19%)

Germany (11%)

United Kingdom (9%)

France (8%)

Poland (5%)

Canada (5%)

This global distribution highlights Italy's enduring appeal among international buyers seeking lifestyle-driven investments and trophy assets, with increasing interest in turnkey homes, privacy, outdoor space and proximity to lifestyle destinations.

Italy's prime destinations: from iconic cities to lifestyle markets

While major urban centres remain highly active:

Milan confirmed its position as one of Europe's leading super-prime markets

Rome recorded rising average transaction values and renewed interest in prime assets

Verona and Turin recorded strong growth

Lifestyle destinations continue to attract significant international capital, particularly:

Costa Smeralda, with over €200 million in transactions

Lake Como, exceeding €140 million

These destinations remain at the forefront of international demand, combining natural beauty, privacy and global recognition.

italy-sothebysrealty.com

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